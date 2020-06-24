e-paper
Home / Cricket / Mohammad Hafeez tests Covid negative after taking ‘second opinion’ a day after PCB found him positive

Mohammad Hafeez tests Covid negative after taking ‘second opinion’ a day after PCB found him positive

On Wednesday, Hafeez took to twitter and clarified that he and his family members have tested negative and also posted the medical report to back his claim.

cricket Updated: Jun 24, 2020 14:16 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez fields during the Cricket World Cup match between Pakistan and Afghanistan at Headingley in Leeds, England, Saturday, June 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez fields during the Cricket World Cup match between Pakistan and Afghanistan at Headingley in Leeds, England, Saturday, June 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)(AP)
         

In what comes as a positive news for Pakistan cricket team, all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has tested negative for Covid-19, a day after the PCB found him positive for the deadly virus. Hafeez took to twitter to confirm the news on Wednesday and also said he went on to take a ‘second opinion’ for satisfaction.

Hafeez said he and all his family members have tested negative for coronavirus. “After Tested positive COVID-19 acc to PCB testing Report yesterday,as 2nd opinion & for satisfaction I personally went to Test it again along with my family and here I along with my all family members are reported Negetive (sic) Alham du Lillah. May Allah keep us all safe,” Hafeez tweeted along with the photograph of the medical report.

 

Hafeez and Wahab Riaz are among the 10 England-bound Pakistan players, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. The team is due to leave for England on Sunday for a Test and T20 series in August.

PCB, however are confident of the England tour going on as per schedule.

