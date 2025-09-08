Mohammad Nawaz etches his name in history books with a hat-trick as Afghanistan succumb to Pakistan in T20I series final

Pakistan left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz etched his name in the history books by claiming a hat-trick on Sunday night against Afghanistan in the Tri-series final at Sharjah. Nawaz, who has redeemed himself in the Pakistan T20I set-up in recent times, spun his web around the Afghan batters and claimed a historic hat-trick to help his team clinch the series. He also completed his five-wicket haul as Afghanistan were bundled out for just 66 in a 142-run chase. Mohammad Nawaz claimed a hat-trick against Afghanistan.(X Image)

It was the last two balls of the sixth over when Nawaz got the better of Darwish Rasooli and Azmatullah Omarzai in back-to-back deliveries. While on the first ball of this next over, he stumped out Ibrahim Zadran for a duck to become the first Pakistan men's spinner to complete a T20I hat-trick. He became the third Pakistani bowler after Faheem Ashraf and Mohammad Hasnain to achieve the feat in men's T20Is.

He added Karim Jannat and Rashid Khan's scalps to his kitty, which helped him complete a T20I fifer and join an elite list.

5-fers for Pakistan in Men’s T20Is

5/3 - Sufiyan Muqeem vs ZIM, Bulawayo, 2024

5/6 - Umar Gul vs NZ, The Oval, 2009

5/6 - Umar Gul vs SA, Centurion, 2013

5/14 - Imad Wasim vs WI, Dubai, 2016

5/19 - Mohammad Nawaz vs AFG, Sharjah, 2025

5/30 - Hasan Ali vs BAN, Lahore, 2025

Meanwhile, it was a forgettable night for Afghanistan with the bat as they failed to put up any fight in a moderate chase and lost the series.

Lowest all-out totals for Afghanistan in T20Is

56 vs SA, Tarouba, 2024

66 vs PAK, Sharjah, 2025

72 vs BAN, Mirpur, 2014

80 vs SA, Bridgetown, 2010

80 vs ENG, Colombo (RPS), 2012

Earlier, Pakistan, who won the toss and batted, also struggled against spin. Afghan captain Rashid Khan took three wickets to help restrict Pakistan to 141-8, with Fakhar Zaman top-scoring with 27.

Nawaz made a 21-ball 25 with two sixes while Agha laboured to a 27-ball 24.

Zaman added 49 for the second wicket with Saim Ayub (17) after opener Sahibzada Farhan fell off the third ball of the match for a duck.

Mohammad Nawaz shares his plans after hat-trick vs AFG

Nawaz reflected on his side’s approach, explaining how discipline and control with the ball paid off on a tough surface. He spoke about adjusting quickly to the pitch, keeping things simple, and how a crucial partnership helped them recover under pressure to post 140.

“The plan was very simple. We knew this pitch was difficult to bat on. We had to be disciplined with our bowling. We hit the right areas and found success. I got spin on the first two balls, I realised the pace on which I had to bowl. I had to keep the pads and stumps in play. I am feeling good. I have control and that has given me the confidence. Just trying to keep things simple and trying to execute. We needed a partnership at that time. We were under pressure but we recovered and got to 140,” Nawaz said after the match.