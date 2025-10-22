Mohammad Rizwan escapes hit-wicket despite bizarre stumps antic, umpires snub South Africa's appeal – MCC law explained

The close of Day 3 of the second and final Test match of the series between Pakistan and South Africa witnessed a drama right after the final delivery was bowled, when wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan bizarrely dislodged the bails, resulting in an appeal for hit-wicket from the visitors at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. However, the umpires showed no interest in listening to the South African players, leaving keeper Kyle Verreynne vexed. Babar Azam, left, and Mohammad Rizwan, third left, walk off the field on the end of the play of Day 3 the 2nd Test between Pakistan and South Africa(AP)

On the final delivery of the day, spinner Keshav Maharaj, who picked up a five-wicket haul in the first innings, dished out a floated fuller delivery outside off as Rizwan drove it to the fielder at extra cover. Right after he played the shot, Rizwan removed the bails with his bat and started walking towards the dressing room. The sight triggered an appeal from Verreynne, who was the first to witness it, before being joined by his teammates. The keeper even walked up to the on-field umpire, Sharfuddoula, and was spotted having an animated chat, but the match official paid no heed to it.

Replays later showed that the fielder had not thrown the ball back into play when Rizwan had dislodged the bails, implying South Africa's appeal was legitimate. However, the umpire seemed to have already called 'over' before it all happened, which meant Rizwan was safe.

What does the MCC's law say?

MCC Law 35.2, regarding hit-wicket dismissals, states that a batter will not be given out if:

- it occurs after the striker has completed any action in receiving the delivery, other than in 35.1.1.2 to 35.1.1.4.

- it occurs when the striker is in the act of running, other than setting off immediately for the first run.

- it occurs when the striker is trying to avoid being run out or stumped.

- it occurs when the striker is trying to avoid a throw in at any time.

- the bowler after entering the delivery stride does not deliver the ball. In this case either umpire shall immediately call and signal Dead ball. See Law 20.4 (Umpire calling and signalling Dead ball).

- the delivery is a No ball.

In the case of Rizwan, after he struck the ball towards cover, he did not attempt to take a single and dislodged the bails while walking away. Since this occurred after completing his shot and with no further batting or running action, it didn’t fall under Law 35’s hit-wicket scenarios. Under Law 35.2, a batter cannot be given out if the stumps are broken after playing the delivery. Rizwan was therefore correctly ruled not out, even though the ball was still in play.