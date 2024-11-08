Mohammad Rizwan fooled into taking DRS by Adam Zampa's 'take it' trap; commentators laugh at PAK captain's brainfade

Mohammad Rizwan endured an epic brain-fade moment when he followed Adam Zampa's advice of taking a DRS blindly during the 2nd ODI between Pakistan and Australia at the Adelaide Oval on Friday. The incident took place in the 35th over of the Australian innings Naseem Shah bowled a bouncer to Zampa and the batter tried to play a pull shot. As the ball landed in his gloves, Rizwan, the Pakistan captain, went up in a caught-behind appeal against Zampa. Adam Zampa tells Mohammad Rizwan 'You should take it'(Screengrab)

Unsure as to whether to go up, Rizwan surprisingly asked the batter if there was any bat involved. Zampa, in turn, opted to trick Rizwan into taking the DRS, telling him 'You should take it', a ploy for which Rizwan fell. Zampa also told Rizwan 'You appeal for everything', touching upon the wicketkeeper's knack of excessive shouting from behind the stumps. Here is how the conversation between the two went.

Rizwan: You heard something?

Zampa: I don't know. You blokes appeal for everything.

Rizwan: We may take it [DRS] now

Zampa: Oh you should. You should

And Rizwan signalled the 'T', thus evoking a burst of laughter from the commentary panel. It wasn't Rizwan's decision to take the DRS after confirmation from Zampa, but the very fact that he asked him if there was edge involved is what makes for this hilarious brainfade. As the review concluded, there was daylight between the ball and the bat and ball.

Watch the video here:

"I think there's nothing there. I didn't hear anything," said David Warner on commentary before Adam Gilchrist chipped in "Nah, I don't think so. Did they go up in time or what?" A third commentator said, "Well the fact that they are having a discussion there, there could be. 'You should take It' was the advice."

More disappointment for Mohammad Rizwan

Incidentally, this happened just a few deliveries after Rizwan put down a skier against Zampa. After Zampa top-edged the ball, Rizwan was one catch away from owning the record for the most number of dismissals by a keeper in ODI innings, but despite almost getting in position of the line of the ball, Rizwan dropped it. Two balls later, Shaheen Afridi let go another tough change to make it four dropped catches in the innings for Pakistan.

Thankfully, the dropped chances and the DRS gaffe didn't hurt Pakistan much as they bowled Australia out for 163. Or who knows? Perhaps it did. Haris Rauf emerged as the star with the ball, claiming 5/29, and aided well by his fast-bowling partner Shaheen, who grabbed 3/26 in eight overs. Steve Smith was the only batter, who displayed some ounce of resistance, scoring 35 off 48 deliveries.

Pakistan started their response with the bat patiently, with openers Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique playing out the first 10 overs cautiously without losing a wicket.