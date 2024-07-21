Mohammed Shami ends silence on rumours of marrying tennis legend Sania Mirza: 'Have the guts of saying...'

Veteran India cricketer Mohammed Shami addressed rumours about his supposed marriage to Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza. The rumours began through various social media posts after Sania's divorce from former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik. Mohammed Shami responds to rumours of marrying tennis legend Sania Mirza

Speaking to Shubhankar Mishra on his YouTube show, 'Unplugged,' Shami not only dismissed the rumours with a fiery response but also criticised those spreading fake news. He said that while he understands that memes are made for the sake of humour and entertainment, one should make it responsibly without hurting the sentiments of others.

Shami also added that had the memes been shared from a verified account on social media, he would have responded to them accordingly.

"Ajeeb hi hai aur hai kya usme? zabardasti kiya hai par kya karien? Phone kholo toh apna hi photo dikhta hai. Lekin mai ek hi cheez bolna chahunga - Kisiko nehi kheechna chahiye aisa. Main maanta hu memes aapke mazaak ke liye hai lekin kisi ke life se related hote hai. Toh aapko bari soch samajh kar memes banana chahiye. Aaj aap verified page nehi ho, aapka address nehi hai, known nehi ho toh aap bol sakte ho." ( It is weird and done purposely for some lame fun. But what can be done? If I open my phone then I could see those memes. But I would only like to say I think that memes are made for fun, but if they are related to someone's life, then you must think about it and then share such things. These people share from unverified pages and get away by saying anything and everything)."

"Lekin mai ek hi cheez bolna chahunga - agar aap mein dum hai toh verified page se bolke dikhao, fir hum batate hai. Dusre ki taang kheechna bohot aasan hai. Success achieve karo, apna level upar karo. Tab main manunga aap acche insaan hai." ( But I would like to say one thing - if you have the guts to say all these things from a verified page, then I will reply. Try achieving success, help people and upgrade yourself then I will believe that you are a good person)," Shami said.

Shami also spoke about the recent T20I retirements from Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma after India's T20 World Cup win last month in Barbados.

Kohli was the first to announce his retirement from the format after he collected the Player of the Match award for his knock of 76 off 59, which helped India beat South Africa by just seven runs in the final at the Kensington Oval on June 29. Kohli eventually ended his career as the second-highest run-getter in T20I cricket, amassing 4188 runs un 125 appearances in the format, laced with a solitary ton and 38 fifties. Shortly after, Rohit, the highest-ever run-getter in T20Is, with 4231 runs in 159 matches, announced his retirement in the post-game presser, and it was followed by all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

“The retirement of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from T20Is was a shock. They have been stalwarts for India, delivering outstanding performances and earning their titles as kings of white-ball cricket. Their simultaneous retirement is surprising, but it’s part of the natural cycle when one player leaves, another steps in. Replacing such tars will be a significant challenge," he said.