Shami feared for his career, was 'scared to even run' after injury: 'When you're taking wickets, everyone's with you...'

Team India seasoned pacer Mohammed Shami opened up about the tough times during his rehabilitation period after the knee surgery that kept him out of competitive cricket for almost a year. Shami was the standout bowler for India in the 2023 ODI World Cup, but he played in the tournament with an injury and had to get surgery done. The premier paceman missed the 2024 T20 World Cup, where India emerged victorious, and also the crucial Border-Gavaskar Trophy last year.

Following ankle surgery and overcoming a series of setbacks, he returned to action for Bengal in a Ranji Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh in November. He was also part of Bengal's Vijay Hazare Trophy squad. The 34-year-old proved his fitness in domestic cricket to regain the selector's and team management's confidence for next month's Champions Trophy.

Shami opened up about the tough times and said there was a time when he even felt fear while running.

“When you are scoring runs and taking wickets, everyone is with you. But the real test is to realise who is with you during tough times. I waited for an entire year and I worked very hard. There was a sense of fear even while running,” Shami said in a video posted by the BCCI.

However, the seasoned pacer asserted that such injuries and rehab period make the players mentally stronger for the future.

“It is difficult for any player to get injured after being in full flow, go to the NCA for rehabilitation and then make a comeback. When you go through injuries, I feel you grow stronger as an athlete because you have to repeat a lot of things while being mentally strong. Whatever is done, it is done. I have crossed that phase. If you work hard, you will get the result. That’s what I believe,” Shami added.

With Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj out of the squad for the five-match T20I series against England, Shami is expected to lead the Men in Blue pace attack.\

In the video posted by the BCCI, Shami can also be seen flying kite and talking about how confidence and self belief have been crucial parts of his life.

“Doesn’t matter if it is flying a kite, bowling or driving a car, if you are strong and believe in yourself, then, I don’t think you will find any difference. Look even after 15 years, I am able to fly this kite. Hence, confidence is very important for any task,” Shami said.