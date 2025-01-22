Mohammed Shami's India comeback delayed, gets snubbed from 1st T20I playing XI to spark Champions Trophy fear

All eyes were on Mohammed Shami in the build-up to the opening T20I match against England at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday, with the veteran fast bowler slated to make his first international appearance in over a year and play his first match in the format in more than two years. But to a huge "surprise" to fans and the commentators, Shami was not picked in the playing XI for the England opener. India's Mohammad Shami delivers a ball as he attends a practice session ahead of their first Twenty20 international cricket match against England at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on January 21(AFP)

Shami returned to competitive cricket in October last year after spending almost a year on the sidelines with an ankle injury he had incurred during the 2023 ODI World Cup final. The injury later required surgery as well.

After being snubbed for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, with India captain Rohit Sharma revealing during the Australia tour that he suffered swelling on his knee during the domestic season, Shami was named in the India T20I squad for the home series against England with an eye to help him gear up for the Champions Trophy next month.

However, Shami was not picked in the playing XI for the match against England in Kolkata as the team management preferred three spinners as part of their combination. Moreover, the senior bowler looked ginger in his runup. While there was no clear sign of discomfort or injury, he didn't appear to be 100% match fit, thus sparking fears over his participation in the Champions Trophy, with India already worried about Jasprit Bumrah.

'I'm shivering and shaking'

Veteran India cricketer Parthiv Patel, speaking to the broadcaster after the toss, where India won and opted to bowl first, admitted that he was "surprised" by the decision to bench Shami and said that he awaits a clarification from the team management over their call.

"I think only captain can tell you the reason or the team management. It's very surprising. We all were hoping that he'll get a go after a long time. But there has to be some reason behind Shami not playing. If he's there in your squad, then there has to be something, which is why Shami is not playing," said.

Former England batter Nick Knight, who did the pitch review, reckoned India made the wrong call by picking an extra spinner and benching Shami.

"I'm shivering and shaking. I just did the pitch report. I was thinking actually it might just suit the quicker bowlers and the home side, who know much more than I do, haven't really gone with that, as you say. I don't think it's going to spin much. I think it might just go on. Which actually when you look at someone like Varun, that might suit him a little bit because he played around that front pad he'll be scooting on. So it doesn't discount the spin as having effect with the surface. As to what it looks like, I'm very surprised that he's not playing. You know, I mean, he's got match fitness. He's ready to go. He has the best team in world cricket. There's a little bit of grass there, there's a little bit of carry," he said.