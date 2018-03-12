Mohammed Shami posts emotional photo of daughter, support pours in for cricketer

Indian cricket team star Mohammed Shami, currently in a soup after being accused of domestic violence and adultery by his wife Hasin Jahan, on Monday posted a picture of his daughter on his Twitter account as a number of fans replied to his tweet with supportive messages despite the serious charges against him.

“Chocolate lover ....miss u bebo,” tweeted Shami along with a picture of his daughter sitting in front of chocolates.

Shami’s cricketing career has been thrown into uncertainty as he is being investigated under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after his wife filed a complaint against him for adultery and other offences.

The Kolkata Police has asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to provide details of the Indian cricket team player’s alleged visit to Dubai on the way back to India from the recent tour to South Africa.

Shami’s wife had earlier said that the pace bowler received money from a Pakistani girl named Alishba and could also be involved in fixing. “Alishba is a Pakistani citizen and Shami claimed that she gave him money. I have never been told by Shami for what purpose that money was given. I don’t know but if he can fraud me he can fraud the country too (sic),” Hasin said in a TV interview.

The sections invoked against Shami include 307 (attempt to murder), 498A (domestic violence), 506 (criminal intimidation), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 34 (acts by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 376 (rape). The last section has been brought against Mohammed Shami’s elder brother. Offences under some sections are non-bailable and carry prison terms of up to 10 years or more.