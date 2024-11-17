Mohammed Shami's ‘Ranji’ message after auditioning for late entry in IND squad for AUS Tests: ‘Every moment on field…’

Premier India pacer Mohammed Shami has shifted his focus completely on the Ranji Trophy and asserted that the ongoing season is going to be one to cherish after he claimed seven wickets for Bengal. The senior India pacer missed out on the Border-Gavaskar Trophy squad after failing to prove match fitness in time. However, he made an instant impact on his return to competitive cricket. Playing for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy, Shami claimed a four-wicket haul in the first innings against old nemesis Madhya Pradesh. Mohammed Shami celebrates a wicket on the fourth day of a Ranji Trophy cricket match between Madhya Pradesh and Bengal at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Saturday.(PTI)

The senior paceman also claimed three wickets in the second innings, and with the bat, he smashed a quickfire 37 runs. Shami's presence certainly lifted the team's morale as Bengal defended a 338-run target by bowling out the hosts for 326 in the post-lunch session here on Saturday to clinch six points with an 11-run victory. With his stellar performance, Shami has once again

Shami posted a note on X, dedicating his performance to his fans. He said their love and support always motivate him to give his best.

"What a match to remember! A thrilling 11-run victory for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy! Every wicket, every run, and every moment on the field is dedicated to YOU – my incredible fans. Your love and support keep me motivated to give my best every single time. Let’s make this season one to cherish forever!" Shami wrote on X.

Shami's final audition for late entry in India's BGT squad

Bowling 19 and 24.2 overs across two innings and that crucial cameo in the second essay, which ultimately became the difference between two sides, Shami showcased his class and certainly got the attention of the BCCI selection committee.

It was a tense final day, with MP needing 188 runs and Bengal seven wickets. However, Shami cleaned up the opposition's best batter, Rajat Patidar (32), on overnight score off the third ball of the day, which shifted the momentum in Bengal's favour.

With his domestic cricket return, Shami will be looking to reclaim his spot in the Indian team for the ICC Champions Trophy. Meanwhile, he also has a chance to make a last-minute entry into the Border-Gavaskar Trophy squad, as his experience would be invaluable, particularly given India's inexperienced pace attack.