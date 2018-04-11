Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan seeks maintenance, moves court

Hasin Jahan, wife of India’s cricket team pacer, Mohammed Shami,filed a petition against her husband at a Kolkata court seeking a monthly maintenance of Rs 10 lakhs for her and her daughter.

She also filed a case under Domestic Violence Act 2005 against Shami and his family members.

Based on the petition filed on Tuesday, the third judicial magistrate of Alipore Court issued summons to Shami and others named in the petition. The court asked them to appear within 15 days.

Hasin’s counsel, Zakir Hussain told the media that he has also pleaded for a fast-track hearing in the case. The next hearing has been scheduled on May 4.

Hussain said the case is different from the one filed by Jahan at Jadavpur Police station in March.

“Since my client came up with the complaints against her husband, he has stopped paying for her daily maintenance. An earlier cheque of Rs 1 lakh given to my client by her husband was not honoured. We have demanded an interim monthly maintenance of Rs 10 lakhs, out of which Rs 7 lakh is for my client and Rs 3 lakh is for her child,” Hussain said.

The others named in the petition under Domestic Violence Act included the cricketer’s mother Anjuman Ara Begum, his brother Md Hasib Ahmad, Hasib’s wife Shama Parveen and Shami’s sister Sabina Anjum.

On March 8, Jahan lodged a complaint against her husband with Kolkata Police, following which the city police has started a probe under Sections 498A (domestic violence), 376 (rape), 307 (attempt to murder), and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of Indian Penal Code among others.

On March 19, Jahan recorded her confidential statement before a magistrate in Alipore court. Later, she also met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and sought support from the administration.

Shami was also subjected to a probe by the anti-corruption unit of Board of Control for Cricket in India after his wife accused him of receiving money from a Pakistani woman named Alishba on the insistence of an England-based businessman, Mohammad Bhai.

The warring couple met once after he met with a road accident near Delhi but the meeting ended in acrimony.