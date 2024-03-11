Mohammed Shami to miss T20 World Cup, Jay Shah provides big update on India pacer's comeback series

BCCI secretary Jay Shah has provided a timeline for Mohammed Shami's comeback to competitive cricket. Shami, who has been out of action since the 2023 ODI World Cup, recently underwent surgery and will miss the upcoming IPL 2024. The BCCI secretary has indicated the senior pacer will also miss this year's T20 World Cup which will be played in the US and West Indies. Mohammed Shami has been out of action since last year's ODI World Cup.

Shah revealed that the pacer has returned to India after a successful surgery and will likely return to competitive cricket in September during the series against Bangladesh.

"Shami's surgery is done, he is back in India. Shami's return is likely for the home series against Bangladesh," Shah said as quoted on PTI.

The Indian team will host Bangladesh for two Tests and three T20Is in September this year.

Meanwhile, Shami who was the highest wicket-taker in the ODI World Cup, played the mega ICC tournament with injury. He underwent Achilles tendon surgery last month and was ruled out of the five-match Test series against England.

The right-arm pacer took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the news of his surgery with his fans.

"Just had a successful heel operation on my achilles tendon! Recovery is going to take some time, but looking forward to getting back on my feet. #AchillesRecovery #HeelSurgery #RoadToRecovery," Shami posted on X.

KL Rahul Starts Rehab at NCA

Meanwhile, KL Rahul is also recovering from an injury as he missed the last four Tests against England. The flamboyant wicketkeeper underwent surgery last year after suffering a quadriceps injury in their IPL 2023 but the wicketkeeper batter felt some discomfort again and was ruled out after the first Test against England.

Rahul, who scored 86 and 22 in the Hyderabad Test, complained of pain in his right quadriceps and was initially ruled out of the second match of the series in Vizag.

Shah revealed that Rahul has reported at the NCA and undergoing rehab.

"KL Rahul needed an injection, he has started rehab and is at the NCA," said Shah while talking to media here.

He is expected to turn up for Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL where his side will start the campaign against Rajasthan Royals on March 24.