Mohammed Shami 'will join' Team India after 2nd Test vs Australia: 'He has proved his fitness'

Mohammed Shami’s impending comeback to competitive cricket has been one of the most-awaited things for cricket fans across India. Shami, who had missed nearly an entire year of action following the heartbreak of the 2023 World Cup final loss, finally made his comeback from injury with a strong performance in the Ranji Trophy for Bengal. Mohammed Shami bowls a delivery on the second day of a Ranji Trophy cricket match between Madhya Pradesh and Bengal, at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, in Indore, (PTI)

Shami’s childhood coach Mohammed Badruddin provided a look into how Shami’s comeback came to be, and revealed that Shami might be in line for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. However, he might only be available from the third Test at the Gabba onwards.

Speaking to Indian Express, Badruddin said “He will be joining the Indian team after the Adelaide (second) Test. Now that he is back, proved his fitness, picked up wickets, he will be crucial for the team in the second half of the tour."

This will be a positive sign for Indian fans, adding further quality to the Indian pace attack in Australia. The Brisbane Test begins on December 14, giving Shami a month's time to work his way into contention.

Further, Badruddin expressed how the 34-year-old struggled with the ankle surgery and the recovery, which played on his mind on the way back.

“He returned quicker after the knee surgery,” said Badruddin. “This time, the rehab took more time because of the age. He did get edgy this time. Got frustrated so many times.”

Badruddin also revealed that Shami had initially looked to return in time for the home series vs New Zealand. While he was spotted training with members of the Indian camp and coaching staff, he wasn’t quite in perfect shape.

“He had targeted the New Zealand series,” explained Badruddin. “He developed self-doubt that I have never seen before. He was questioning his future. That’s a normal thing when you spend so much time on the sidelines.”

Shami with 4-wicket turn vs M.P.

Shami marked his comeback with a four-wicket haul against Madhya Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy, looking to be in good rhythm and form as he bowled a threatening spell against the team which lifted the trophy two seasons ago. Badruddin revealed Shami wanted to wait until he was feeling completely in shape to make his return.

“He (Shami) is very old school. He only wanted to return once he was 100 percent. He is not someone who hides an injury and makes a comeback carrying niggles and gets injured again. He will not return until and unless he is bowling at full tilt,” explained Badruddin. In a video shared by the BCCI, Shami certainly looks to be in good rhythm.

Shami might be in line to represent Bengal in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, with the Ranji Trophy going on break following this round of matches.

India’s tour of Australia begins on November 22 in Perth, where they are likely to take a seam attack of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Akash Deep or Prasidh Krishna in the absence of Shami from the team.