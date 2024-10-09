Mohammed Shami's fitness issues remain as India star not included in Bengal's Ranji squad for first two games: Report

India’s ace fast bowler Mohammed Shami remains sidelined for Bengal’s opening Ranji Trophy fixtures, as he continues to recover from an ankle injury, according to PTI. Shami, who underwent surgery earlier this year, has not yet regained full match fitness following his absence since the 2023 ODI World Cup final. The veteran pacer has seemingly decided to prioritise his complete recovery before stepping back onto the field. Mohammed Shami during a Test match(Getty)

Shami had previously expressed his willingness to play domestic cricket as a way to assess his fitness before returning to the international arena. "If I need to play domestic cricket to test my fitness, I will. What matters most is being fully ready for whatever comes next, regardless of the opposition or format," Shami said recently.

However, for now, the Bengal team will have to navigate the early stages of the season without their premier fast bowler.

While Shami’s absence will be felt, Bengal has been bolstered by the return of two seasoned players – Wriddhiman Saha and Sudip Chatterjee. The experienced wicketkeeper-batter Saha, who made his Bengal debut in 2007, is making a comeback after leaving the team in 2022 due to disagreements with the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).

During his time away, Saha played for Tripura, taking on a dual role as both mentor and player, but is now ready to return to Bengal colours and strengthen their batting lineup.

Sudip Chatterjee’s return is another positive for Bengal. A dependable top-order batsman, Chatterjee has been a consistent performer for the side and will be key to their success in the early stages of the tournament.

Bengal begin campaign vs UP

Under the leadership of captain Anustup Majumdar, Bengal’s 19-member squad is set to face Uttar Pradesh in their first match in Lucknow on October 11. This will be followed by a home game against Bihar.

Squad: Anustup Majumdar (captain), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sudip Gharami, Sudip Chatterjee, Wriddhiman Saha, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abishek Porel, Writtick Chatterjee, Avilin Ghosh, Shuvam Dey, Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar, Suraj Jaiswal, Mohd Kaif, Pradipta Pramanik, Aamir Gani, Yudhajit Guha, Rohit Kumar and Rishav Vivek.