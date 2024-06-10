Mohammed Siraj bombarded with 'thank you' posts after India pacer accidentally strikes 'drama queen' Mohammad Rizwan

India maintained their unbeaten run at the ongoing T20 World Cup, sealing a narrow six-run win vs arch-rivals Pakistan, in New York on Sunday. Chasing 120, Pakistan collapsed at 113/7 in 20 overs. The result also saw Pakistan without a win in this tournament, having lost to co-hosts USA in their opener. Mohammed Siraj accidentally struck Mohammad Rizwan.

Jasprit Bumrah's 3/14 proved to be the key difference in the match as the pacer got the crucial wickets of Mohammad Rizwan (31), Babar Azam (13) and Iftikhar Ahmed (5). Meanwhile, all-rounder Hardik Pandya also struck twice.

Initially, Rishabh Pant's knock of 42 runs off 31 balls took India to 119 in 19 overs. For Pakistan's bowling department, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf took three-wicket hauls respectively.

The match had its fair share of drama, considering the rivalry between both sides. There was also a moment between Mohammed Siraj and Mohammad Rizwan in the second innings which caught everyone's attention.

After the wicketkeeper-batter drove back a full delivery to the bowler, Siraj collected it on follow through and attempted a direct. But his aim wasn't good and he hit Rizwan's hand instead, and then it was deflected to fine leg. Rizwan was in pain, as he got up to run a few strides to get rid of the pain, followed by Siraj apologising to him. The pair also hugged each other in a show of understanding.

But the incident was treated in a different manner by fans on X, formerly known as Twitter. Instead of pointing out their camaraderie, fans began to troll Rizwan and thanked Siraj.

One fan wrote, “Thank you Siraj.”

Meanwhile, another fan stated, “Thank you Siraj. You did what every Pakistani fan wants to do right now #INDvsPAK.”

Another fan quipped, “Thank you Siraj for hitting Rizwan multiple times.”

One fan quipped, “Well done Siraj. That Rizwan deserved this for unnecessary shouting.”

"Drama Queen Muhammad Rizwan should concentrate more on his game rather than spreading his agenda across the world. Well done Siraj", one fan stated.

The win pushed India to top spot in Group A, ahead of second-placed USA. Meanwhile, Pakistan are now fourth in the five-team standings, and are winless. India take on USA in their upcoming match on Wednesday and will be hoping to put in a better show. Speaking after the Pakistan match, India skipper Rohit Sharma also pointed out his side's poor batting display. "We didn't bat well enough. Halfway through our innings we were in good position. We didn't put enough partnership there and fell short with the bat. We spoke about every run matters on a pitch like that. There was enough in the pitch. Was a good wicket to be honest, compared to the last game," he said.

"With a bowling lineup like that you feel confident to do the job. Halfway through the stage when they were batting, we got everyone together and said that if it can happen to us, it can happen to them. Little contribution from everyone can make huge difference. He's going from strength to strength (Bumrah). We all know what he can do. Not going to talk too much about him. Want him to be in that mindset throughout the WC. He's a genius, we all know that. Crowd was superb. They never disappoint wherever we play. I'm sure they'll be going home with a big smile. It's just the start, we have a long way to go," he further added.

Pakistan, on the other hand, take on Canada on Tuesday, and will look to get their first win of the campaign.