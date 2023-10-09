'IPL contract renewed for Marsh': Team India fans roast AUS star as Siraj's reaction over Kohli drop goes viral

Committing one of cricket's biggest sins on Sunday, Australia dropped Virat Kohli for cheap and ended up losing its ICC World Cup 2023 opener at Chepauk. Despite registering a below-par total after batting first in their World Cup opener, Pat Cummins' Australian side emerged as favourites to win the low-scoring contest at least in the first powerplay. Skipper Rohit Sharma, opener Ishan Kishan and premier batter Shreyas Iyer perished without opening their accounts as Australia restricted India to 2-3 in 1.6 overs. Siraj breathed a sigh of relief after Marsh dropped Kohli on 12(ICC)

Facing an on-song Josh Hazlewood in the eighth over, Kohli mistimed his pull shot, creating an opening for the Men In Yellow to take India's fourth wicket at a score of just 20. All-rounder Mitchell Marsh, who had a forgetful outing with the bat against India, put down Kohli's catch which paved the way for the World Cup hosts to revive their innings. Accompanied by Kishan at the dugout, Mohammed Siraj breathed a sigh of relief after Marsh dropped Kohli on 12.

Siraj's worrisome reaction was shared on Instagram by ICC. Taking cognisance of the match-changing moment, fans and followers of the game poked fun at Mars as the Australian all-rounder was heavily trolled by netizens on social media. "IPL contract renewed for Marsh," a fan wrote. “If Virat Kohli wins this match for India, Australia will realise how Pakistani fans must have felt when Rahat Ali and Hasan Ali dropped Shane Watson and Matthew Wade respectively..," another fan added.

Siraj's reaction over Kohli drop goes viral

After Marsh gifted Kohli a new life, the former India skipper played a crucial knock to help Rohit's men register their first win of the World Cup. Kohli played a stroke-filled knock of 85 while wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul remained unbeaten on 97 as India crushed Australia by six wickets. Kohli and Rahul added 165 runs for the fourth wicket to seal India's impressive win over Australia in match No.5 of the ICC event.

Former India skipper Kohli smashed multiple records in the recently concluded encounter. The 34-year-old surpassed Anil Kumble to become the Indian player with the most catches in the history of the World Cup. The former India skipper also registered his highest score in a successful chase for India at the World Cup.

