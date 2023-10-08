Rohit Sharma and Co. to don orange jersey for showdown clash with Pakistan at World Cup? BCCI clears air

After kickstarting its ICC World Cup 2023 campaign against five-time champions Australia, hosts Team India led by Rohit Sharma will meet Afghanistan and arch-rivals Pakistan in the round-robin stage of the showpiece event. India's blockbuster match against arch-rivals Pakistan will be contested at the famous Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday. In the lead-up to the mouthwatering clash between the traditional rivals, Team India was in speculation about wearing an orange/saffron jersey for match No.12 of the ICC World Cup. India's captain Rohit Sharma (L), India's head coach Rahul Dravid (R) and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey arrive for a practice session at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai(AFP)

India sported an alternate kit for the 2019 edition of the ICC World Cup in England and Wales. The Men In Blue were also seen sporting an orange training jersey in the build-up to India's World Cup 2023 opener against Australia in Chennai. Will India be wearing an alternate jersey in the World Cup 2023? The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has quashed the media reports ahead of the Indo-Pak encounter in Ahmedabad.

BCCI dismisses media reports

Ashish Shelar, who is the honorary treasurer of the BCCI, has clarified that Rohit and Co. will only sport Team India colours (blue shade) at the ICC World Cup. "We categorically dismiss the media reports that Team India will be donning an alternative match kit against Pakistan. These reports are absolutely baseless and a work of someone's imagination. The Men in Blue will sport India colours - Blue at ICC Cricket World Cup 2023," the BCCI official told ANI.

BCCI releases 14,000 tickets for India vs Pakistan World Cup tie

On Saturday, the BCCI released 14,000 tickets for India's clash with Pakistan at the ODI World Cup on October 14 in Ahmedabad. After hammering Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023, India will resume its rivalry with Babar Azam and Co. at the world's largest cricket stadium. The Narendra Modi Stadium is likely to be a full house for the high-voltage clash between the traditional rivals.

"BCCI announces the release of 14,000 tickets for the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan match to be held on October 14, 2023, at Ahmedabad," the board said in a statement "The sale of tickets for the match will commence from 12 PM IST onwards on October 8th, 2023. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting the official ticketing website," the statement added.

