Siraj will 'look inferior' because he's with 'all-time great' Jasprit Bumrah: 'When people played with Sachin, Virat…'

One may debate Mohammed Siraj's aggression, but one surely cannot deny his passion for the game and the fact that he wears his heart on his sleeve. Even when the chips are down, he is the one who charges in time and time again just to give his side the much-needed breakthrough. In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah in the Edgbaston Test, Siraj picked up six wickets in the first innings. Siraj's passion for the game is what made everyone sad after he lost his wicket to Shoaib Bashir at Lord's as India were trying to stage a win for the ages. Former India batter Aakash Chopra reckons Mohammed Siraj will always ‘look inferior’ (PTI)

Former India batter Aakash Chopra reckons Mohammed Siraj will always ‘look inferior’ when he has the ball in his hand because he shares the dressing room with all-time great Jasprit Bumrah.

All the chatter might be about Jasprit Bumrah's workload in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, but one needs to know that Mohammed Siraj has bowled the third-most overs since January 1, 2023, only after Australia's Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc.

Chopra lauded Siraj's workhorse-like ability, saying the pacer always flies under the radar and one needs to appreciate his love for the game.

Also Read: Nasser Hussain grills ICC after Mohammed Siraj punished for 'fired up' celebration

“If you see Siraj’s workload over the last two years, you will have to sit back and admire and appreciate. If you talk about the fast bowlers across the world, he is in the third spot in terms of the number of overs bowled. Pat Cummins (871.3 overs), Mitchell Starc (856.2 overs) and Mohammed Siraj (792.5 overs) are there in that,” said Chopra on his YouTube channel.

“When we look at it from the Indian point of view, no one has bowled more overs than him. In fact, if we see overall for India, he is in the second spot, only behind Jaddu. Jaddu (990 overs) has bowled nearly 1000 overs, and he has also bowled close to 800. He bowls a lot of overs,” he added.

‘We don’t talk about Siraj much'

Earlier this week, even India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate accepted that one doesn't talk about Siraj much, and the management is wary of managing his workload as well.

Chopra echoed this sentiment, saying the team management is very lucky to have someone like Siraj in their team.

“Ryan ten Doeschate also said that we don’t talk about Siraj enough, but we are fortunate to have him in the team. He gives everything he has. He doesn’t hold back anything. It’s a blessing. If you look at it from a captain’s perspective, many times in Tests, you look towards your bowlers, and fast bowlers turn their backs at times. Mohammed Siraj is not one of them,” said Chopra.

“Not all bowlers might be as skilful as Bumrah, and at times, when you are with Bumrah, you aren’t noticed despite being skilful. You will look inferior whenever you are with an all-time great. Then people will dismiss you. It would have seemed like that when people were playing with Sachin paaji and Virat,” he added.

Speaking of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, the five-match series is currently being led by England as they are 2-1 ahead. Both teams will next square off in Manchester, with the contest beginning Wednesday, July 23.