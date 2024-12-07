Mohammed Siraj's send-off to Travis Head defended by IND coach after Gavaskar's backlash: ‘Will always have moments...’

India bowling coach Morne Morkel defended pacer Mohammed Siraj after the latter gave a fiery send-off to Australia batter Travis Head on Day 2 of the Adelaide pink-ball Test. Siraj got the better of the left-handed batter but it was not before he smashed a 140-run knock, helping Australia gain the upper hand in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Mohammed Siraj, right, gestures at Travis Head after his dismissal on Day 2 of the second Test, in Adelaide on Saturday. (AP)

As soon as Siraj dismissed Head through a yorker, he celebrated in style. He also uttered some words which did not please Travis Head and it was then that the duo were involved in a back-and-forth exchange with each other.

The Adelaide crowd also did not like how Siraj treated their hometown hero and the Indian pacer was booed mercilessly at the Adelaide Oval.

"Siraj is a type of bowler that gives his 100 per cent with the ball in hand. That is the character he brings to the bowling unit. He will always run in the whole day no matter what the scoreboard says," Morne Morkel told reporters during the press conference held after stumps on Day 2 of the Adelaide Test.

"I think in a big series like that, you will always have moments like these where it's sort of, I wouldn't say make or break. But when a session is on the line, you will have moments like that. You have two cricketers who play hard and tough, but I am pretty sure after the day's play, they will be the best of mates," he added.

Earlier, Siraj was criticised by former India captain Sunil Gavaskar for giving a send-off to Travis Head when the Australia middle-order batter had scored 140 runs.

'Lines and lengths' could have been better

Travis Head's knock of 140 off 141 balls helped Australia post 337 in the first innings, taking a lead of 157. Marnus Labuschagne also chipped in with a handy knock of 64.

It is important to mention that Travis Head did give India a chance off the bowling of Ravichandran Ashwin, however, Siraj was unable to take the catch, who came running from mid-on.

After Stumps on Day 2, Morne Morkel candidly admitted that the Indian bowlers could have operated with tighter lines and lengths.

"Yesterday (Friday), the lines and lengths could have been better, there was some extra swing too. Thought they did well today (Saturday) morning before Travis Head played his innings. He put the bowlers under pressure but that’s the way he plays," said Morne Morkel.

Coming back to the Adelaide Test, the visitors India are completely staring down the barrel after being reduced to 128/5, still trailing by 29 runs. Rishabh Pant and Nitish Kumar Reddy will resume proceedings for India on Day 3.

Earlier, Australia gained a lead of 157 after Travis Head's counter-attacking innings. The left-handed batter scored 140 with the help of 17 fours and 4 sixes.