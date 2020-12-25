e-paper
Mohd Amir incident will have negative impact on team: Inzamam-ul-Haq

Amir recently retired from international cricket due to his differences with team management comprising chief coach Misbah ul Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis.

cricket Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 22:37 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
PTI
Mohammad Amir during a fielding drill.
Mohammad Amir during a fielding drill.(Getty Images)
         

Former Pakistan captain and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq believes that the recent Mohammad Amir retirement controversy will have a negative impact on country’s cricket. Amir recently retired from international cricket due to his differences with team management comprising chief coach Misbah ul Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis.

“It is not about what impact Amir’s decision will have on our bowling resources or strength because life moves on. But what bothers me more is the negative impact such incidents have on our cricket and its image,” Inzamam told the media in Lahore on Thursday.

The batting great felt that the Amir incident didn’t reflect well on Pakistan cricket. “It is better if such situations don’t take place,” he said.

At the same time, Inzamam felt that Amir should have used all his options before taking such a drastic step. “If he is unhappy with one or two persons in the team management he should have first spoken openly with head coach, Misbah-ul-Haq and if required even the Pakistan Cricket Board officials before deciding on what to do.”

Inzamam agreed that he has had issues with Waqar and it needs to be sorted. “He appears to have issues with Waqar (Younis bowling coach) and if his grievances were not listened to then he should have adopted this route,” he added.

