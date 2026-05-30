Mohsin Naqvi adds intrigue to ICC Board Meeting as cricket's power circle gathers in Ahmedabad during IPL final weekend

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi is set to attend the ICC Annual Board Meeting in Ahmedabad virtually, skipping an in-person visit to India for the high-profile gathering scheduled for May 31, according to PTI. Mohsin Naqvi will attend ICC Board Meeting virtually. (AFP)

The meeting will be held on the sidelines of the IPL final, bringing several senior cricket administrators to Ahmedabad for one of the year's most significant board-level interactions. Naqvi, however, is not expected to travel for the meeting and will join the ICC Board of Directors’ discussions through video conference.

Naqvi was never expected to attend the meeting in person. His virtual participation is also not an exception under ICC procedures, as member representatives are allowed to attend meetings remotely when they are unable to travel. Naqvi is one of three members expected to join the meeting virtually.

The ICC meeting was originally scheduled for Doha last month, but it was postponed due to the crisis in West Asia. The rescheduled meeting in Ahmedabad has therefore drawn additional attention, both because of its timing around the IPL final and because of the continued sensitivity around India-Pakistan cricket relations.

Naqvi’s absence comes amid strained cricket ties Naqvi’s expected absence from Ahmedabad comes at a time when cricketing relations between India and Pakistan remain under sharp focus. The PCB chief, who is also Pakistan’s interior minister, has been a central administrative figure in recent developments involving Pakistan cricket and the Asian Cricket Council.

The backdrop has added weight to his decision to attend virtually, even though the ICC rules allow remote participation, and the report suggests his absence was not unexpected. In recent months, interactions between Indian and Pakistani cricket authorities have remained tense, with administrative and political undertones often shaping how even routine cricketing developments are viewed.

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The Ahmedabad meeting is expected to involve key discussions among ICC member boards, with top officials from multiple cricketing nations likely to be present in India around the IPL final. The annual board meeting usually serves as a platform for members to discuss governance, scheduling, financial matters and broader administrative issues linked to the global game.

While Mohsin Naqvi will not be physically present, his virtual participation will ensure Pakistan is represented at the board level. For now, the main development remains procedural but significant: the PCB chairman will attend the ICC’s Ahmedabad meeting via video link.