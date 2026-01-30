Mohsin Naqvi clearly tells PM Sharif Pakistan's 'ICC' priority as meeting deets emerge; boycott talks dismissed: Report

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi met Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Monday to discuss Pakistan’s participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup, keeping all options on the table amid speculation over a possible boycott. Mohsin Naqvi met Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Monday

Pakistan reviewed their participation after being angered by the ICC’s handling of Bangladesh, who were eventually ejected from the tournament and replaced by Scotland after their concerns over travelling to India went unheard. Four days after what Naqvi described as a “productive meeting”, details of the discussion have now emerged.

According to a report by news agency PTI, Naqvi made it clear to PM Sharif that his sole priority was safeguarding the future of Pakistan cricket and maintaining stable relations with the ICC and its member boards.

ALSO READ: Sri Lanka explains silence in BCB-ICC standoff; open to hosting India, Pakistan or Bangladesh amid future political rows “When PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi met Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, he clearly conveyed that all options under consideration must ensure a stable and prosperous future for Pakistan cricket and preserve good relations with the ICC and member boards,” an insider said.

Following the January 26 meeting, Naqvi stated that the PCB is awaiting a final decision from the Pakistan government, with an official announcement on Pakistan’s World Cup participation expected on Friday or Monday.

Speculation in the Pakistani media has suggested that the team could withdraw from the tournament or refuse to play India in their Group A fixture. However, the insider dismissed such claims as baseless.

“The Indian government has refused to send its team to Pakistan, but there is no restriction on India playing Pakistan in ICC events or Asia Cup-level tournaments at neutral venues,” the source said.

“So on what grounds can Pakistan justify boycotting the match against India when its government has consistently maintained that politics should not be mixed with sport?” he added.

Meanwhile, reports have also emerged that the PCB has already booked travel arrangements for the Pakistan squad to fly to Colombo as early as February 2, effectively ruling out any boycott of either the tournament or the high-profile clash against India on February 15.

“The PCB has already made travel arrangements for the World Cup squad to depart early morning on February 2 for Colombo,” sources close to the board told PTI.