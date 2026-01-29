Sri Lanka explains silence in BCB-ICC standoff; open to hosting India, Pakistan or Bangladesh amid future political rows

Sri Lanka Cricket has finally spoken out on why it maintained a studied silence during the standoff between the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) earlier this month. The dispute arose after Bangladesh remained adamant about not sending its team to India for the T20 World Cup, citing security concerns, and sought an alternate venue, with Sri Lanka emerging as a potential option. However, the ICC rejected the request and later removed Bangladesh from the tournament, replacing them with Scotland. Sri Lanka is hosting 20 matches in the 2026 T20 World Cup

Speaking to AFP, Sri Lanka Cricket secretary Bandula Dissanayake said the board chose not to intervene in the ICC–BCB matter to avoid being drawn into regional disputes.

“In these disputes among India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, we are remaining neutral. All of these are friendly nations,” he said.

Sri Lanka was added as a co-host for the 2026 T20 World Cup only after the PCB, BCCI and ICC entered into an agreement last year, ahead of the Champions Trophy, stipulating that a neutral venue would be selected if either India or Pakistan is the host nation for any future global events until 2031.

The island nation will host 20 of the 55 matches at the T20 World Cup, including six Super Eight fixtures. The most high-profile game on its schedule will be the India–Pakistan Group A clash on February 15 in Colombo.

In preparation for the World Cup, Sri Lanka has also taken the opportunity to upgrade its international venues, commissioning new floodlights at the Singhalese Sports Club, one of two stadiums in Colombo.

Security arrangements have also been stepped up ahead of the tournament, with special focus on the India–Pakistan fixture. Sri Lanka has accorded the match the “highest priority” and is “paying special attention to the India–Pakistan games”, sports minister Sunil Kumara Gamage told the news agency.