Mohsin Naqvi confirms Army chief persuaded Sri Lanka to stay; oversees Rawalpindi security ahead of 2nd ODI

Mohsin Naqvi, chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, took decisive action ahead of the home team's second ODI against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi. With safety concerns looming after the recent Islamabad blast, which had unsettled the touring side, Naqvi personally oversaw security arrangements at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, which will host the second game of the three-match series on Friday. PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi met Sri Lanka squad(PCB)

On Thursday, Naqvi, accompanied by Sri Lankan High Commissioner Rear Admiral (R) Fred Siriweera and state minister Talal Chaudhry, visited the Rawalpindi Stadium to oversee the security arrangements for the remaining two ODI matches. Not only did he meet the security officials at the venue, but also urged to serve with utmost dedication. The Sri Lankan High Commissioner was satisfied with the arrangements.

The PCB chief then met with the entire Sri Lanka squad and thanked them personally for their decision to continue playing the series. The Sri Lanka team will also be part of a tri-nation T20I series in Pakistan following the ODI contest, which will involve Zimbabwe as well.

“Your security is our responsibility,” Naqvi said, assuring the Sri Lankan players of full protective measures during their stay in Pakistan.

He praised the team’s decision to continue the tour, calling it “a victory for peace and a defeat for terrorism.

Pakistan military chief salvaged series

A suicide bomber killed at least 12 people outside a judicial complex in Islamabad, sending shockwaves through Rawalpindi, where the two teams had played the first ODI the same day. According to media reports, at least eight players in the 16-member Sri Lanka squad expressed a desire to return to Colombo due to security concerns. With the second ODI originally scheduled for Thursday, the series was left in limbo.

However, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), after consulting with the PCB, engaged with the players, ensured their safety, and urged the squad and support staff to continue the tour as planned.

Naqvi told the Senate on Thursday that it was Pakistan's Field Marshal Asim Munir who directly intervened to ensure the continuation of the ODI series in Pakistan. He added that Munir facilitated discussions with top Sri Lankan officials after the touring players expressed reluctance to play in the wake of the attack. “Our field marshal himself spoke to their defence minister, secretary and convinced them and assured them fully of [providing] security,” he said.

Naqvi recalled that the Sri Lankan team had initially decided to return home after the Islamabad bomb blast. “Our engagement with the board, players, and officials convinced them to stay, demonstrating great bravery,” he said, adding that efforts were made to address all their concerns.