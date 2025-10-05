Mohsin Naqvi running away with Asia Cup doesn't mean 'Pakistan won the trophy': 'History records name of winner'

India defeated Pakistan fair and square in the final of the Asia Cup 2025 and became the deserved champions. However, even after being the winners, the players did not get to lift the trophy. The reason is the drama around the trophy handover involving the ACC Chief, Mohsin Naqvi. Mohsin Naqvi stands with officials on the field after India won the Asia Cup.(AP)

Notably, the Indian team was not ready to take the trophy from Naqvi, who is also the Interior Minister of Pakistan and was quite active during Operation Sindoor. Following this decision from the Indian team, Naqvi decided to leave the stadium with the trophy in his custody. This earned him criticism from the fraternity, and it was called an amateurish move on the part of the current PCB chairman.

Pakistan did not win the trophy

Speaking on the incident, Indian all-rounder, Rahul Tewatia told ANI, “As far as the trophy is concerned, based on what we heard and saw, we did not get the trophy. Our players and management were waiting. We found out that the trophy wasn’t given. The players were made to wait for a long time, and the trophy was taken back. They went to play cricket and won the final. In history, the name of the person who won the final is often recorded, regardless of whether the trophy was awarded or not.”

Tewatia further added on Naqvi, taking the trophy with him, “They did not give us the trophy. That’s their headache. India won the final. By taking the trophy back, the Pakistan team has not won it.”

The India-Pakistan drama in the Asia Cup

There is a backdrop to the frosty ceremony. Earlier in the tournament, the handshake protocol between the sides became a flashpoint. Reports indicated ICC match referee, Andy Pycroft, was told minutes before the toss to relay a ‘no-handshake’ instruction. This was followed by Pakistan complaining to the ICC about India, threatening to boycott the tournament, and ultimately, the players resorting to cheap gesture games on the field.

Reports of Mohsin Naqvi getting honoured for his move after the final have also circulated. Further adding to the drama. All said and done, Tewatia’s argument stands tall, the trophy might stay anywhere, the record will show - India won the Asia Cup 2025.