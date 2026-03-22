Mohsin Naqvi threatens legal action against international players choosing IPL 2026 over PSL: ‘2-3 have left’

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, on Sunday threatened legal action against international players who are ditching the Pakistan Super League (PSL)2026 at the last minute after being chosen as replacement players in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). His comment after Sri Lanka's T20I captain, Dasun Shanaka, was signed as the replacement player by the Rajasthan Royals. The all-rounder had gone unsold in the IPL auction and was then picked by Lahore Qalandars in the PSL. PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi threatens legal action against international players (AP)

Shanaka became the second PSL-bound player to choose the IPL. Earlier, Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani was named as the replacement for Mustafizur Rahman by the three-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders. The tall pacer was slated to represent Islamabad United in Pakistan's T20 tournament.

Last year, the PCB had initiated legal proceedings against South African pacer Corbin Bosch after he pulled out of his PSL contract at the last minute to join the Mumbai Indians.

Also Read: PSL 2026 to be played behind closed doors due to West Asia conflict, venues reduced; opening ceremony cancelled On Sunday, Naqvi said that legal action will be taken against the players. However, he also said that the clash with the IPL doesn't hinder the PSL in any way, as many A-grade international players are set to turn out for Pakistan in the 2026 edition of the tournament. Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell are among the high-profile names set to turn out for PSL 2026.

“As far as international players are concerned. Just look at the players who are coming for this year's PSL. Yes, two to three players have also left. We are planning to take legal on them. But look at the difference in players this year as compared to the previous few years,” Naqvi told reporters.

“There is a regional issue going on, but we have gotten many category A players involved this year. Players who never came to Pakistan have now started to come here for the PSL. It doesn't matter that we are clashing with the IPL, because there are many players worldwide. Despite the IPL, we are getting many international players on board,” he added.

Change in plans for PSL 2026 The PSL 2026, which will begin two days before the 19th edition of the IPL, will be played behind closed doors, Naqvi confirmed on Sunday. The decision was taken keeping the West Asia crisis in mind.

The venues have also been reduced from six to two, and the matches will now be played only in Lahore and Karachi. The opening ceremony has also been cancelled, and the fans who bought tickets will receive refunds within the next 72 hours.

The PSL 2026 will begin with the tournament opener between Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Kingsmen.