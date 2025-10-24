Mohsin Naqvi's cheap politics hits new low; moves Asia Cup trophy from ACC HQ to undisclosed location - Report

India won the Asia Cup on 28th September, 2025. It has been nearly a month since then, and yet the champions still don’t have the trophy. Mohsin Naqvi stands with officials on the field after India won the Asia Cup cricket final against Pakistan.(AP)

Fresh reports have surfaced that the ACC president and PCB chief, Mohsin Naqvi, has removed the trophy from the ACC headquarters to an undisclosed location in Abu Dhabi.

According to reports, a BCCI official recently visited the ACC office in Dubai and was told by the staff that the trophy had been removed and was now in Naqvi’s custody.

An ANI source revealed, "A BCCI official visited ACC headquarters a few days back. When he inquired about the trophy in the ACC office, the staff told him that it has been removed from here and is in the custody of Moshin Naqvi in some place in Abu Dhabi.”

This incident adds to the already dramatised trophy handover fiasco going on. India had refused to accept the trophy directly from Naqvi during the presentation ceremony after winning the final. Since then, the ACC chief has put forward different conditions for handing over the silverware to the deserved champions.

Trophy was locked in ACC headquarters

Earlier this week, there were reports that the trophy was locked inside the ACC office at the ICC Academy complex in Dubai under the instructions of Mohsin Naqvi. He had allegedly told the officials that the silver should not be removed without his approval.

There has been no official statement or confirmation regarding the relocation of the trophy. The BCCI has maintained that it has formally requested the ACC to hand over the trophy to India to close the matter.

Naqvi, meanwhile, has proposed a formal handover ceremony and has agreed to give up the silverware only when a player comes to receive it.

As of now, there seems to be no end to the impasse between BCCI and the ACC chief. The drama continues to develop. And now, with the latest reports of Naqvi removing the trophy from the ACC headquarters, the plot thickens further.