‘Moment Shubman Gill came in as vice-captain...’: Ashwin flags the inevitable in Sanju Samson's omission from playing XI

Ravichandran Ashwin spoke about Sanju Samson missing out on India’s XI for the first T20I against South Africa in Cuttack, a call that drew plenty of discussion. Samson has been in good touch at the top of the order, but the team management went with a different combination for the slow pitch, leaving him on the bench despite his recent form. Since India’s World Cup win, Samson has been among their most productive batters, sitting third on the run charts and making the most of his opportunities at the top with three centuries, including two in South Africa. But Shubman Gill’s return as vice-captain pushed him out of his preferred spot and into a middle-order job he rarely handles in T20s. And now, the management has left him out altogether from the XI, turning to Jitesh Sharma, whose game suits the finisher’s role far better. Sanju Samson wasn't picked in India's XI for the first T20I against South Africa.(PTI)

Ashwin addressed the chatter around Samson’s omission for the opening T20I, acknowledging how his exclusion once again sparked familiar questions about opportunity and role. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the veteran all-rounder explained that Gill’s return as vice-captain inevitably made it harder for Samson to find a place in the XI.

"There was a lot of talk before the game that Sanju should play, and why is he not being played, and all that. Whenever Sanju is dropped from the team, there is always a discussion, the question of whether he got a fair run, and all that. The moment Shubman Gill came into the side, and as a vice-captain, Sanju was always going to find it difficult to get into the XI," R Ashwin said.

At the same time, Shubman Gill hasn’t quite rediscovered his touch at the top since returning, but his position as vice-captain has given him some breathing room. Still, the scrutiny is growing, especially with a proven performer like Samson sitting out to accommodate him.

“If you are playing Sanju, play him at No.3”

Adding to the debate, Ashwin pointed out that Samson’s skillset doesn’t quite align with the role he was being considered for. He explained that batting at No. 5 isn’t a position Samson has much experience with, especially when someone like Jitesh Sharma is in the squad specifically for late-overs hitting.

"Sanju has not played enough at No.5, and Jitesh Sharma is there in the squad for his finishing abilities. That was the role he played for RCB, so it was always going to be difficult for Sanju. If you are playing Sanju, play him at No.3, use him against spin," he added.