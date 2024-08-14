'Money isn't the issue. Many players just not interested in Tests': Andre Russell's unfiltered assessment of WI cricket

West Indies star all-rounder Andre Russell addressed the widely discussed reluctance of premier West Indian cricketers to play Test cricket, making a rather blunt remark on the debate. He stated that it is not a matter of financial motivation that stops the Windies players but of genuine disinterest in the longest format. West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell(AFP)

This longstanding issue has seen prominent T20 stars like Russell, who are in high demand across global leagues, frequently opt out of West Indies Test cricket. The situation reached a tipping point in December 2023 when notable players such as Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran, and Kyle Mayers declined West Indies central contracts, though they remained available for T20Is.

Interestingly, despite this, Holder has continued to feature in Tests.

"I don't think it's the money, I don't think money is the issue," he told Press Association, as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

"Based on the amount of T20 and leagues around the world, I think a lot of players are just not interested in playing Tests."

"I'm always excited watching the other West Indian batters, especially when they're hitting boundary after boundary. As long as you can do well from contracts outside your nation, I think they are going to grab that opportunity but everyone wants to play on the big stage.”

“So, if the big stage comes in Test cricket, I know youngsters will be happy to play. I just don't think it's about money or anything like that.”

Test cricket ‘not my cookie’

Russell himself is one of the busiest players in franchise cricket. Currently playing for the London Spirit in The Hundred, Russell's schedule epitomises the globetrotting life of a T20 cricketer. After finishing his stint in the Major League Cricket, he flew to England to take part in The Hundred and will soon head straight into the Caribbean Premier League with the Trinbago Knight Riders. Between March and May earlier this year, Russell was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League.

"Red-ball cricket is not my cookie, I don't think my body will keep up with Test cricket," he said. "But those in the team at the moment are fit enough and taking on the challenge. They had a few moments in the Test series [against England] where they could have turned things around. Playing England at home is always going to be hard for the West Indies," Russell said.