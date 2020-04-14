‘More chances of snowfall in Lahore than bilateral series between India and Pakistan,’ says Sunil Gavaskar

cricket

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 19:00 IST

Former India captain and batting talisman Sunil Gavaskar has given his opinion on the possibility of bilateral cricket between India and Pakistan during a conversation with former Pakistan cricketer and commentator Ramiz Raja on the latter’s Youtube channel.

The topic has been in discussion among cricket pundits ever since Shoaib Akhtar put forth a suggestion of an only for TV series between the two countries to help raise funds to fight the coronavirus pandemic in both the countries.

ALSO READ: ‘Even a machine malfunctions’: Pakistan legend Zaheer Abbas names best batsman

“There are more chances of snowfall in Lahore than bilateral series between India and Pakistan.

“Both teams will keep on meeting in World Cups and ICC tournaments, but a series between them seem unlikely right now,” Gavaskar said.

Former India captain and Gavaskar’s former teammate Kapil Dev had also spoken on the issue a few days back. Kapil, who captained India to teh 1983 World Cup win, had said that a bilateral series, specially in these circumstances would endanger the lives of many people and it is not a feasible idea.

The entire sporting world, including cricket, has come to a complete standstill with no sports taking place anywhere in the world due to the coronavirus pandemic.