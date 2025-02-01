Morne Morkel doesn't let it slip on Rana-Dube concussion substitute controversy: ‘It goes to the powers above me…’

Team India assistant coach Morne Morkel revealed the process of selecting a concussion substitute, which India had to go through while picking Harshit Rana to replace Shivam Dube in the fourth T20I against England. Dube was picked in the XI as the left-handed all-rounder and smashed a half-century in the first innings, but a bouncer from Jamie Overton hit his helmet, and he didn't come out to the field in the second innings. India's Harshit Rana celebrates the wicket of England batter Jacob Bethell during the fourth T20 cricket match against England.(PTI)

The host decided to pick Rana as the concussion substitute for Dube, which raised several eyebrows as several former English cricketers were fumed with India's decision to play a fast bowler as a replacement for an all-rounder.

Morkel said that Harshit was having dinner when the team decided to pick him as a substitute for Dube, who had mild headache symptoms during the innings break after getting hit on the helmet.

"Shivam came off the field in the innings break with mild headache symptoms. We took a name forward to the match referee in terms of a suitable substitution, and from there it is up to the match referee to make the decision. When the decision was made, Harshit was having dinner. So we had to get him ready as quickly as possible to go on the field and bowl," Morkel said in the post-match presentation.

‘We can only take the name forward…’: Morne Morkel

Harshit, who made his T20I debut on Friday, picked his maiden wicket in the shortest format of the game as he dismissed Liam Livingstone in the 12th over of the innings. Livingstone returned to the pavilion after scoringnine runs off 13 balls.

In his second over, the right-arm seamer conceded 18 runs in his over where he was slammed for two sixes and a four by the vice-captain and right-hand batter Harry Brook. In his final over, Rana outfoxed Jamie Overton, which ended England's hopes.

Amidst all the criticism around Rana's substitution, Morkel took a safe stand and asserted that all the power was in the match referee Javagal Srinath's hands, and he accepted the right-arm pacer's name.

"It goes to the powers above me - match referee makes the decision. We can only take the name forward and from there it is out of our hands," he added.