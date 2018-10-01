Mortaza feels winning tournaments will help Bangladesh overcome ‘mental block’

Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza believes that there is some mental block in the team which could only be overcome by winning a tournament. The comment came in the backdrop of Bangladesh’s close three wickets defeat at the hands of India in the final of the recently-concluded Asia Cup.

“For some reason, it’s not happening. If we can do it once, maybe it will be easier. Of course, there is some mental block. Winning a tournament is important to overcome this hurdle,” ICC Website quoted Mortaza, as saying.

Reflecting on their overall performance in the tournament, the bowling all-rounder stated that the team played in an outstanding manner and that they should continue with same in future as well.

“There is no scope to say that we are happy after losing ... we lacked many things, (but) still we wanted to win it. But with the mentality, the boys played, of course, it was outstanding. I will be disappointed if we don’t see the same mentality or efforts in future,” he concluded.

Next, Bangladesh are slated to play three-match ODI series and two Tests against Zimbabwe from October 21 to November 15.

