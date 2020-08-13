e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 13, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Most players suffered from shoulder and knee problems in 2019-20, says NCA Injury Surveillance Report

Most players suffered from shoulder and knee problems in 2019-20, says NCA Injury Surveillance Report

It also states that a majority of the career-threatening Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injuries (74 per cent) occur in first two years of “return to sport”. Ankle (11.48 per cent), thigh (10.49 per cent) and lumbar spine (7.54 per cent) are among the next most susceptible to injuries among the cricketers surveyed in the report.

cricket Updated: Aug 13, 2020 15:24 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar goes off after sustaining an injury
India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar goes off after sustaining an injury (Action Images via Reuters)
         

A majority of India’s domestic cricketers endured shoulder or knee injuries during the season gone by, says the first ever ‘Injury Surveillance Report’ prepared by the Rahul Dravid-led National Cricket Academy, which is also working towards the introduction of a virtual learning platform.

The 48-page report, accessed by PTI, states that between April 2019 and March 2020, 262 cricketers, which includes 218 men and 44 women, were at the NCA for rehab programmes.

The report has a pie chart for the season which states that 14.75 percent of the players (male and female) sustained shoulder injuries which is about 38 of them.

The second most common were knee injuries with 13.11 percent players (34) constituting the list.

It also states that a majority of the career-threatening Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injuries (74 per cent) occur in first two years of “return to sport”.

Ankle (11.48 per cent), thigh (10.49 per cent) and lumbar spine (7.54 per cent) are among the next most susceptible to injuries among the cricketers surveyed in the report.

The Dravid-led NCA has been working to revamp its functioning and facilities. He has also held meetings with BCCI President Sourav Ganguly in the past few months to assess the plans.

Restructuring Coaching programme

The NCA report also talks about a revamp of “Coaches’ Education Programme” to make it more “learner centric”. It stresses on new ‘Coach Certification Courses’ with “redesigned curriculum which is more learner centric (cricket, physiotherapy and Strength and Conditioning).

The report states that NCA will have at least 24 such programmes (13 for Level 1, 10 for Level 2 and 1 for Level 3) in which 576 aspiring coaches are set to participate.

Development of Learning Management Systems (LMS)

An exclusive ‘Virtual Learning Platform” for NCA is being set up. NCA is exploring the idea of conducting online courses with blended learning (online and face to face).

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
BJP to move no-confidence motion, says Gehlot govt won’t last long
BJP to move no-confidence motion, says Gehlot govt won’t last long
CM Ashok Gehlot repeats ‘forgive and forget’ mantra, twice in 2 days
CM Ashok Gehlot repeats ‘forgive and forget’ mantra, twice in 2 days
PM Modi unveils new tax reforms, will make taxpayers feel fearless
PM Modi unveils new tax reforms, will make taxpayers feel fearless
Rajasthan CM Gehlot calls for CLP meet this evening, Pilot to attend
Rajasthan CM Gehlot calls for CLP meet this evening, Pilot to attend
67 Indian bank accounts under scanner over embezzlement fraud in Brazil frozen by ED
67 Indian bank accounts under scanner over embezzlement fraud in Brazil frozen by ED
Mahant Nritya Gopaldas Covid-19 positive, shared stage with PM in Ayodhya
Mahant Nritya Gopaldas Covid-19 positive, shared stage with PM in Ayodhya
Kings XI Punjab batsman Karun Nair recovers from Covid-19 - Report
Kings XI Punjab batsman Karun Nair recovers from Covid-19 - Report
Watch: Full dress rehearsal at Red Fort ahead of 74th Independence Day
Watch: Full dress rehearsal at Red Fort ahead of 74th Independence Day
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyMumbai Covid-19PM ModiPranab Mukherjee

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In