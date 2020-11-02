e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 02, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
ipl 2020 ipl 2020
Home / Cricket / MPL new apparel sponsor of Indian cricket team

MPL new apparel sponsor of Indian cricket team

A member of the Apex Council confirmed the development on Monday that BCCI has inked the apparel and merchandise deal with MPL, replacing Nike.

cricket Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 14:14 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
BCCI logo
BCCI logo(Twitter)
         

Fantasy gaming platform Mobile Premier League’s subsidiary arm ‘MPL Sports Apparel and Accessories’ is the new kit sponsor of the Indian cricket team for a period of three years. A member of the Apex Council confirmed the development on Monday that BCCI has inked the apparel and merchandise deal with MPL, replacing Nike.

“Yes, Apex Council has passed the sponsorship deal for apparel of Indian team (men, women, A and U19). “However the rate per match will be Rs 65 lakh per game instead of Rs 88 lakh that Nike was giving,” the senior official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

It is learnt that BCCI will also get 10 percent of the royalty from the sale of merchandise.

“MPL has formed an apparel manufacturing company. They will also pay an amount for merchandise contract. The deal will end in November, 2023,” the source added.

While Puma and Adidas had earlier picked up the bid papers for apparel sponsorship, they didn’t fill the bid as they felt that the deal needed to be reduced to one third from the original bid.

Nike had a five year deal during which they paid Rs 370 crore from 2016 to 2020 with a 30 crore royalty.

“No sporting apparel major was ready to pay that kind of money that Nike paid in current economic climate (due to COVID-19). “One of the major reasons being merchandise items being very costly for common public,” the source said. MPL is currently associated with two IPL franchises (KKR and RCB), one CPL franchise (TKR) and the cricket boards of Ireland and the UAE.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
SC stays EC’s order revoking Kamal Nath’s star campaigner status
SC stays EC’s order revoking Kamal Nath’s star campaigner status
HAM demands probe into Ram Vilas Paswan’s death, politics says Chirag Paswan
HAM demands probe into Ram Vilas Paswan’s death, politics says Chirag Paswan
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Why is CBI silent on status of probe, asks Maharasthra Congress
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Why is CBI silent on status of probe, asks Maharasthra Congress
2nd phase of Bihar polls to decide fate of brothers Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap
2nd phase of Bihar polls to decide fate of brothers Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap
BJP tries to gherao police stations in Kolkata to protest alleged murders of party workers
BJP tries to gherao police stations in Kolkata to protest alleged murders of party workers
Mukesh Ambani loses $5 billion as oil sinks Reliance shares
Mukesh Ambani loses $5 billion as oil sinks Reliance shares
US Elections 2020: Trump hints at firing Dr Anthony Fauci after presidential polls
US Elections 2020: Trump hints at firing Dr Anthony Fauci after presidential polls
RCB vs DC Preview and CSK vs KXIP and KKR vs RR Review on Battleground T20
RCB vs DC Preview and CSK vs KXIP and KKR vs RR Review on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Tejashwi YadavIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In