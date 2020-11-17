BCCI rope in MPL Sports as official kit sponsor for Indian cricket team

cricket

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 11:32 IST

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced that MPL Sports will now be the new kit sponsor and official merchandise partner for the Indian Cricket Team. MPL Sports is the athleisure wear and sports merchandise brand from e-sports platform Mobile Premier League

BCCI signed a three-year agreement with MPL Sports that starts from November 2020 and goes on till December 2023. MPL Sports’ association with the BCCI begins with the upcoming India’s tour of Australia, 2020-21, which will see Team India sporting the new jerseys.

The senior women and the Under-19 teams are also a part of the deal for the new kits.

ALSO READ: This Australia tour will be tough for Cheteshwar Pujara, says Glenn McGrath

“Under the newly-inked strategic partnership, MPL Sports has entered into a three-year agreement from November 2020 to December 2023. MPL Sports’ association with the BCCI begins with upcoming India’s tour of Australia, 2020-21, which will see Team India sporting the new jerseys. The senior men and women and the Under-19 teams are also a part of the deal for the new kits.

“Apart from Team India jerseys, MPL Sports will also sell licensed Team India merchandise. MPL Sports will offer the jerseys and its wide range of Team India merchandise to fans at affordable prices,” the official BCCI release stated.

“We are delighted to announce the dawn of a new era for Indian cricket with the appointment of MPL Sports as the kit sponsor for the Indian men’s and women’s national cricket team until 2023. We look forward to MPL Sports adding a new chapter to the team’s kit, and bring Official BCCI licensed merchandise within easy and convenient reach for the billion-plus fans who cheer for Team India,” BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said.

The first ODI between India and Australia will be played on November 27 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.