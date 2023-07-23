'Dhoni always insists to know...': India A star reveals legend's advice ahead of Emerging Asia Cup final vs Pakistan A

Sai Sudharsan has shown exciting form in recent months, coming along nicely with his batting at the top of the order for both his domestic teams and now on the international stage. He will go into the final of the ACC Emerging Trophy for India A as the opener, up against Pakistan A, and will look to recreate his century in the group stage match against the Shaheens. (India A vs Pakistan A Live score Emerging Asia Cup final)

Ahead of the Emerging Asia Cup final, India A star reveals conversation with MS Dhoni(CSK Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It has been a breakout year for Sudharsan, who was a regular in the top order for the Gujarat Titans as they reached the final of this year’s IPL. His best knock came in the final itself, albeit in a losing cause, as he scored 96(47) to set an imposing target in the rain-curtailed contest.

Sudharsan has also represented Tamil Nadu with distinction, and has made good use of his platform with the India A squad. Given the stage in the developmental teams, Sudharshan will certainly try his best to grab his chance with both hands — and his performances might see him earn the opener position for GT, potentially putting him in the running for an Indian call-up in the near future.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Still only 21 years of age, Sudharsan spoke to Star Sports about the role mentorship has played in his young career, in particular from India’s former captains MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

“Everyone knows Mahi bhai. He is very calm and whenever I speak to him, he always insists to know more about yourself and what you can do for the team. That is more important than trying and doing something or being someone else,” said Sudharsan, who was at his best against Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings but saw his team’s bowling fall just short of the mark while defending the DLS-affected total.

A stylish and powerful top-order batter, Sudharsan certainly plays in the mold of Virat Kohli, taking his time to get set but capable of playing a monster innings once his eye is in. However, the young southpaw values Kohli’s mentality and drive over anything else. Of Kohli, Sudharsan said: “Virat’s mind is very strong. So, I want to take that trait from him. I have had conversations with him as well.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sudharsan averaged 51 and struck at over 140 in his 8 IPL innings this season. Beyond that, he has put up very solid numbers in both First Class and List A cricket over his young career. He struck two consecutive sixes against Pakistan A to bring up his century and seal the win for India A, and will look to repeat the trick in Sunday’s final in Colombo.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON