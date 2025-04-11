MS Dhoni brands CSK legend a 'traitor', then fist-bumps him to set ball rolling on high-voltage showdown vs KKR

The stage is set for a blockbuster captaincy return for MS Dhoni. The wicketkeeper-batter is all set to lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the remainder of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 after Ruturaj Gaikwad got ruled out due to a hairline fracture on his elbow. The first task for Dhoni is to win the next fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and bring the five-time champions back on track. MS Dhoni sets the ball rolling ahead of the blockbuster CSK vs KKR fixture. (PTI)

Ahead of the fixture against KKR at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Dhoni was seen interacting with KKR mentor Dwayne Bravo during the training session on Thursday evening.

For the unversed, Bravo was part of CSK's IPL title-winning team in 2011, 2018 and 2021. He was also the franchise's bowling coach in the title-winning 2023 season. However, before the 2025 edition, Bravo left CSK's coaching staff and joined KKR as the mentor.

During the training session, as soon as Bravo made his way to the batting nets, Dhoni looked behind and greeted him by saying, "The traitor is here."

Bravo then said, "Life is so unfair", as he proceeded to meet Ravindra Jadeja. The duo then hugged each other.

The video was shared by the official handle of Chennai Super Kings with the caption reading, "MS. DJ. Miss this vibe."

Bravo imitates Dhoni

After meeting Jadeja, Bravo then moved closer to Dhoni's batting net. He first imitated the former India captain's shoulder movement before taking the strike at the crease. He then greeted Dhoni with a fist bump, and the duo engaged in playful banter.

Ahead of the match against KKR, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming confirmed Ruturaj Gaikwad being ruled out of the tournament. Gaikwad had gotten hit on his elbow during the game against Rajasthan Royals.

Gaikwad then played the matches against Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings. However, Fleming confirmed subsequent scans confirmed a fracture.

Fleming then said that a certain ‘uncapped player’, MS Dhoni, will lead the franchise for the remainder of the IPL. However, Ruturaj Gaikwad will continue to be in the dugout and support the five-time champions.

CSK are currently in ninth place in the points table with 2 points from 5 matches. On the other hand, KKR are at the sixth place with 4 points from 5 matches.