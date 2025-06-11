MS Dhoni continues to draw attention after induction in ICC Hall of Fame, gets felicitated by JSCA President

The recent induction of Mahendra Singh Dhoni into the elite ICC Hall of Fame has brought him back into the public eye, following a period of relative quiet after the conclusion of IPL 2025. Dhoni had maintained discretion regarding his IPL future after Chennai Super Kings' final match of the season, thereby keeping open the possibility of his return for the subsequent season. Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) President Ajay Nath Shah Deo congratulates former cricketer MS Dhoni after he was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.(ANI/X)

As expected, Dhoni maintained his usual social media silence after returning to Ranchi post-IPL, preserving the typical suspense surrounding his personal life. However, his introduction to the ICC Hall of Fame has put him back in the limelight.

Dhoni was joined by Australian batting great Matthew Hayden, the South African duo of Graeme Smith and Hashim Amla, and former New Zealand skipper Daniel Vettori, as five men's cricketers were added to the list. Also inducted into the elite group were former England wicketkeeper-batter Sarah Taylor and ex-Pakistan captain Sana Mir.

Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) president Ajay Nath Shahdeo felicitated and paid tribute to Dhoni for his illustrious legacy and entry into the elite list.

“Heartiest congratulations to #Mahi @mahi7781 on his #ICCHallOfFame induction! Had the pleasure of meeting him and celebrating this remarkable achievement. Wishing #Mahi continued success and admiration from fans worldwide!” Shahdeo wrote in an Instagram post, sharing a photograph from the meeting.

Dhoni's legacy acknowledged by ICC

As Test captain, Dhoni led India in 60 matches, achieving 27 victories, 15 defeats, and 18 draws. In the ODI format, he set an Indian record, captaining in 200 matches, securing 110 wins against 74 losses. Additionally, five ODIs under his command concluded in a tie, and eleven were declared no results.

A legendary finisher in ODIs, Dhoni scored 10,773 runs in 350 matches at 50.57 with 10 centuries and 73 fifties.

He scored 4,876 runs in 90 Tests at a little over 38 with six tons and 33 fifties, while Dhoni scored 1,617 runs in 98 T20Is at 37.60 with two fifties.

Dhoni also reacted after getting into the ICC Hall of Fame and said he will cherish it forever.

“It is an honour to be named in the ICC Hall of Fame, which recognises the contributions of cricketers across generations and from all over the world. To have your name remembered alongside such all-time greats is a wonderful feeling. It is something that I will cherish forever,” Dhoni was quoted as saying in an ICC press release.