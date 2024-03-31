MS Dhoni creates new T20 wicketkeeping record, teams up with Jadeja in classic combo to dismiss Shaw in DC vs CSK clash

Mahendra Singh Dhoni continues to script history as the legendary wicketkeeper batter registered a big record during the Indian Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings. Dhoni, who stepped down as CSK skipper this season, has been doing a terrific job behind the stumps. CSK wicketkeeper MS Dhoni achieves another milestone.(ANI)

The legendary wicketkeeper claimed a sharp catch during the Delhi Capitals clash to achieve the massive milestone. It was the fourth ball of the 11th over and DC opener Prithvi Shaw, who made a return to the XI, played the cut shot off Ravindra Jadeja's delivery and got caught by Dhoni.

With the catch, Dhoni became the first wicketkeeper to execute 300 dismissals in the T20Is.

Most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in T20s

300 - MS Dhoni

274 - Kamran Akmal

274 - Dinesh Karthik

270 - Quinton de Kock

209 - Jos Buttler

Meanwhile, Shaw made a sensational return to DC's Playing XI with a blistering 43-run knock off 27 balls which was laced with 4 fours and 2 sixes. The swashbuckling opener shared a 93-run stand for the opening wicket with David Warner who scored a fine half-century - 52 runs.

Delhi Capitals managed to post a formidable total of 191/5 courtesy half-centuries from Warner and skipper Rishabh Pant (51). It was Pant's first fifty-plus score since his return to competitive cricket. The wicketkeeper batter looked a bit rusty at the start of the innings but picked pace at the right moment to up the ante for his side.

Pant, who came into the tournament after recovering from injuries he suffered during a horrific car accident in December 2022, belted four boundaries and three maximums for his first fifty in 15 months.

Matheesha Pathirana was the pick of the bowlers for Chennai Super Kings with three wickets including two toe-crushing yorkers to dismiss Mitchell Marsh and Tristian Stubbs.

Earlier, DC skipper Pant won the toss and opted to bat against CSK in their first home game of the season on Sunday.

While CSK decided to go the same playing XI, DC made two changes, bringing in Ishant Sharma and Prithvi Shaw in place of Kuldeep Yadav and Ricky Bhui.