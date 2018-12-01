MS Dhoni crowned champion at local tennis tournament in Ranchi

As the Indian team is gearing up for the much-awaited four-match Test series in Australia, wicket-keeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is keeping himself occupied at home by playing a different sport altogether.

Dhoni — who wasn’t part of the India’s squad for the recently-concluded T20I series against Australia — took part in a local tennis tournament and not just that, he went on to win a title as well.Dhoni featured in the doubles format of the championship ,which was played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex.

The official handle of Indian Premier League (IPL) side Chennai Super Kings (CSK) posted the image of him playing tennis on social media and their post read: “Game. Set. Match. #Thala crowned with championship in the Country Cricket Club Tennis Tournament. #WhistlePodu #Yellove.”

Not just this, but Dhoni’s image of lifting the cup has also flooded social media.

Dhoni in all likelihood will be seen in India colours when the ‘Men in Blue’ take on Australia in a three-match ODI series, which is scheduled to take place after the completion of the Test series. While India haven’t announced the ODI squad yet, but skipper Virat Kohli had earlier confirmed that Dhoni remains an integral part of the setup in the 50-over format of the game.

“I think people are putting too much variables into the situation, which is not the case I can assure of that. He’s still a very integral part of this team and he just feels that in the T20 format, someone like Rishabh can get more chances, he anyway plays the ODIs for us regularly” Kohli had said after India beat Windies in Vizag to clinch the ODI series.

“From that point of view, he’s only trying to help the youngsters; nothing that anything that other people are thinking and I as captain can certainly assure you of that.”

