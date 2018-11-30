Rashid Khan’s attempted MSD helicopter shot leaves Virender Sehwag impressed - Watch

Afghanistan sensation Rashid Khan is in the spotlight once again but this time, not for his bowling heroics but batting abilities. Rashid has been wowing the crowd world over with his scintillating performances in T20 leagues and this time it was time for the Sharjah spectators to witness the magic of the Afghan superstar.

While playing for Maratha Arabians in the T10 league, Rashid hit Pakhtoons’ Mohammad Irfan for a huge six over deep mid-wicket with the help of MS Dhoni’s trademark helicopter shot. After watching this, Maratha Arabians’ skipper Virender Sehwag was left impressed and he was up on his feet to applaud Rashid.

Rashid uploaded the video on his social media account and paid tribute to the ‘inventor’ of the shot as well. His post read: “#Helicopters #Inventer @msdhoni Bhai @T10League @MarathaArabians.”

However, Rashid’s heroics went in vain as Pakhtoons beat Maratha Arabians by eight wickets at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. With the help of this victory, Pakhtoons took the top spot in the league, ahead of second placed Maratha Arabians.

First Published: Nov 30, 2018 12:21 IST