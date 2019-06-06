MS Dhoni daughter Ziva makes appearance during India’s ICC World Cup match against South Africa

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was in the thick of the action during India’s opening ICC World Cup game against South Africa, affecting a crucial stumping of Andile Phehlukwayo and then scoring an assured 34 with the bat to take India close to the finishing line in what was a tricky chase.

While Dhoni was busy winning the match for India, his daughter Ziva Singh Dhoni was winning hearts off the field. On tours, Dhoni is most relaxed when daughter Ziva is around. A regular fixture during Chennai Super Kings’ home matches, the little one was in the mood for some cookies at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton. She was accompanied by a member of the team support staff into the refreshment room for the media.

But it was hilarious when a member of ICC’s broadcast team thought it to be an opportune moment for a selfie with Ziva. However her request was politely declined by the member of the support staff and rightly so for security reasons.

During the match in Southampton, fans spotted a special symbol embroidered on the gloves of team India’s wicket-keeper, MS Dhoni, and it created a huge buzz online.

There were plenty of close-up shots of the same and it showed the regimental dagger insignia of the Indian Para Special Forces also known as ‘Balidaan’ symbolising sacrifice and it sent fans in a tizzy. Fans were blown over by this gesture and applauded the former Indian captain for his unbridled love and support for the Indian army.

MS Dhoni, who has been conferred an honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment in 2011, has also undergone training under the Para Brigade in 2015.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published: Jun 06, 2019 18:53 IST