MS Dhoni delivers unrelenting 'nobody cares' about age remark ahead of IPL return: 'If you're playing at this level...'

For MS Dhoni, age is just a number when it comes to his commitment to the Indian Premier League (IPL). Despite stepping away from international cricket nearly six years ago, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) stalwart remains dedicated to maintaining his fitness for the high-intensity league, putting in months of rigorous preparation to ensure he is match-ready. Chennai: Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni before the start of the IPL 2023 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals(PTI)

Retained by CSK ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, the 43-year-old Dhoni reaffirmed his dedication to the franchise he has led to five IPL titles.

Speaking at Garuda Aerospace's 'Ascend' event during the launch of the Amaran Drone and Land Mine Detection Drone, Dhoni opened up about the challenges of staying fit for the tournament.

"I only play a couple of months in a year, but I want to enjoy it the way I started playing, that's something that keeps me going," Dhoni said.

"But, of course, for that, I need to put in a lot of hard work for six to eight months because IPL is one of the toughest tournaments. Nobody really cares about how old you are. If you're playing at this level, the level needs to be the same."

Dhoni on his journey

For Dhoni, cricket has always been about passion and national pride. Hailing from a state that wasn’t traditionally known for the sport, he had an uphill climb to the top. Representing India on the global stage was his biggest motivation.

"When I started playing international cricket, for me, the biggest motivation was representing my country," Dhoni reflected.

"It has always been the country for me because coming from where I came, not known for cricket as a state, once I got a chance, I wanted to contribute, I wanted to be part of a winning team that was trying to win each and every game, you're trying to win the big tournaments, the bilateral series (and) so (on)."

Though his international career has ended, Dhoni’s love for the sport remains undiminished. "Now that I've retired from international cricket, I can't say it's the same, but for me now, it's the love for the sport," he admitted.