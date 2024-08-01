MS Dhoni found it difficult, needed lot of time to 'accept' India's 2019 World Cup semi-final defeat to New Zealand

When you think of MS Dhoni, countless visuals come to mind. Those long locks, the helicopter, that lightning quick stumpings, Thala Dhoni, Dhoni Review System and the iconic 2011 World Cup six. Unfortunately, one sight what will always remain associated with Dhoni is his run out in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup against New Zealand, which India lost by 18 runs. A career that began with a run-out in 2004, ended with one 15 years later. Five years have gone by since, and while India's T20 World Cup win last year, acted as a balm of sorts, recalling July 9, 2019, is like scratching an old wound. MS Dhoni makes his final walks back in India jersey.(Getty)

Like the 2023 World Cup, India's campaign under Virat Kohli in England was a special one too. They lost just one match in the group stage; yet topped it, having beaten every team but the hosts, en route to qualifying for the first semi-final. And had rain not pushed the game into the reserve day, where proceedings picked up from where it had left off, the outcome could have been different. But like New Zealand in that World Cup final, the Men in Blue, too had to live with it, especially Dhoni, who knew it was his India swansong.

A year later, on August 15, 2020, Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket, but admitted that it took him longer than usual to get over the 'heartbreak'. He had seen defeats in knockouts before – in the 2015 World Cup and 2016 World T20 and in the 2017 Champions Trophy – but this one was probably a little tougher to digest emotionally since the 2019 World Cup was Dhoni's last dance.

"It was a difficult one because I knew that this will be my last World Cup, so it would have been good to be on the winning side. It was a heartbreak moment, so we accepted the result and we tried to move on," Dhoni said during an event.

"It takes time and one gets some time after the World Cup. I haven't played any international after that, so I got a lot of time). So, yes, it was a heartbreak but at the same time you have to get out of it. So you just accept that you tried your best, but you were not able to win it."

If only Dhoni had dived…

What might have made Dhoni's exit more painful is the manner in which it happened. India's last hope, Dhoni was left with 25 to get off 11 when a bullet throw from Martin Guptill left him a about 4 inches away from the crease. Dhoni was out for 50, and India went on to lose the contest. Surprisingly enough, Dhoni did not put in a dive, a decision he later lamented.

In my first game I was run-out and this game again I was run-out. I keep telling myself why I didn't dive. Those two inches I still keep telling myself I should have dived," Dhoni had said in early 2020.