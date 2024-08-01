MS Dhoni breaks silence on IPL future as BCCI meets team owners to discuss 2025 season plans: 'I'll take a call when…'

Chennai Super Kings' legendary former captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, isn't too worried about his Indian Premier League future for now. Over the past many years, questions about Dhoni's future in the league have popped up towards the end of the seasons. This year, the succession plan was officially in place when Dhoni handed over the captaincy to opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, as they narrowly finished a playoff berth, finishing 5th. Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni during IPL 2025(AP)

Dhoni turned 43 this July and was largely used as a six-hitter towards the end of the innings this season. He made important contributions in the lower order, smashing 13 sixes and 14 fours throughout the season in just the 73 balls he faced. His season strike rate of 220.54 was the highest in his IPL career and the first time Dhoni ended with a strike rate above 200 in a season.

When asked whether he would consider playing another season for the Super Kings, however, Dhoni remained tight-lipped.

"There is a lot of time for it," Dhoni said at an event in Hyderabad. "We have to see what decision they take on player retention etc. Right now, the ball is not in our court.

“So, once the rules and regulations get formalised, I will take a call, but needs to be in the best interest of the team.”

The BCCI met with IPL owners on Wednesday to chart out the plans for the upcoming season, with discussions over the possibility of the mega auction, the return of the Right to Match (RTM) option, and retaining the Impact Player rule, among others.

Last year, Dhoni underwent knee surgery following the IPL season, where he led the CSK to victory in the final, defeating Gujarat Titans. The IPL is the only cricketing tournament Dhoni plays now, having already retired from international cricket in August 2020. He did, however, play in all of the side's 14 matches in the 2024 edition of the tournament, and kept wickets, too.