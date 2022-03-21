‘He was retained for more money than Dhoni’: Ex-IND batter on future CSK captain; ‘can be part of decision-making group’

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings have been one of the most dominant outfit in the Indian Premier League. The "Yellow Unit" has so far won the title four times and will look to put yet another emphatic show when the new season gets underway from March 26.

But with Dhoni, 40, already approaching the twilight of his career the franchise might start looking for alternatives, who could fill in the boots of the talismanic cricketer.

Sharing his views on the same, former India batter Aakash Chopra named two players, who the franchise would want to invest in grooming as future leaders. He, however, was quick to add that the franchise won't hurry in this department and instead focus on the present before making any big calls about the future.

"There is room to groom. But the question is how you will do it? When a season starts it is easy to put "VC" against the name of anyone. However, you need to see whether they can really give valuable inputs and insights."

"The likes of Jadeja and Moeen can definitely be a part of the decision-making group, but when MS Dhoni is available, the buck stops there. Ravindra Jadeja might be the obvious choice since he was retained for more money than Dhoni. But will we see flashes of grooming? I don't think so," said Chopra to ESPNCricinfo.

Both Jadeja and Ali were retained by the franchise ahead of the IPL mega auction. Meanwhile, CSK will kick things off against Kolkata Knight Riders in the season opener on Saturday.