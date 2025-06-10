MS Dhoni gives first reaction after being inducted into ICC Hall of Fame: ‘Cricketers across generations…’

Legendary India cricketer MS Dhoni gave his first reaction after being formally inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. The former India captain was among seven iconic players added to the ICC Hall of Fame at a glittering ceremony held at the iconic Abbey Road Studios in London. MS Dhoni talks to Mike Hussey during an event(ICC)

Apart from Dhoni, the other male cricketers to get the honour were South Africa's Hashim Amla, former Australia opener Matthew Hayden, former South Africa captain Graeme Smith, and New Zealand great Daniel Vettori. Pakistan's Sana Mir and former England wicketkeeper-batter Sarah Taylor were the two women inductees who took the total Hall of Famers to 122.

The seven distinguished cricketers were voted by the ICC Hall of Famers, senior executives and members of the media and inducted during ‘A Day with the Legends’ event.

Dhoni, who has more than 17000 international runs and is the only captain to win all three ICC white-ball tournaments, felt honoured as the ICC recognised the contributions of the cricketers through its Hall of Fame programme, launched in 2009.

Dhoni reacts after being inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

"It is an honour to be named in the ICC Hall of Fame, which recognises the contributions of cricketers across generations and from all over the world. To have your name remembered alongside such all-time greats is a wonderful feeling. It is something that I will cherish forever," he said.

Dhoni has played against all five men's Hall of Fame inductees and has even shared the dressing room with Hayden a the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

Dhoni became the 11th Indian cricketer to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. Before him, Sunil Gavaskar, Bishan Singh Bedi, Kapil Dev, Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, Vinoo Mankad, Dian Edulji, Virender Sehwag, Neetu David were bestowed with the honour.

Dhoni's staggering numbers

4,876 runs at 38.08 in 90 Tests with 256 catches and 38 stumpings

10,773 runs at 50.57 in 350 ODIs with 321 catches and 123 stumpings

1,617 runs at 37.60 in 98 T20Is with 57 catches and 34 stumpings

Under Dhoni's leadership, India rose to take the top prize in all formats: winning the inaugural ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2007, leading the Test rankings for 18 months from December 2009, and finally winning the 50-over World Cup in 2011, when he struck the winning six in the final against Sri Lanka. No one has captained his country in more international matches, and he was named in the ICC’s ODI and T20I Teams of the Decade at the end of 2019.

“Through the ICC Hall of Fame, we pay tribute to the finest players the game has seen, individuals whose remarkable careers have shaped cricket's legacy and inspired generations," said ICC chairman Jay Shah.

The ICC Hall of Fame pays tribute to the extraordinary achievements of cricket legends who have shaped the sport's rich and vibrant history, with players inducted only five years after they have played their last international match.

The ICC Hall of Fame was launched in January 2009 as part of the ICC’s centenary celebrations. Since then, it has helped celebrate the greatest players ever to have graced the game during its long and illustrious history.