MS Dhoni goes on a vacation with family in Thailand; beach pics featuring daughter Ziva go viral

Former India captain MS Dhoni is currently enjoying a vacation with his family in Thailand. The official Instagram account of Dhonis' daughter Ziva Singh Dhoni, has shared several pictures of the family enjoying some quality leisure time on the beaches of Phuket. It is important to mention that Ziva's account is handled by Dhoni and his wife Sakshi. In one picture, Dhoni can be seen in the sea as his daughter Ziva watches him from the distance. MS Dhoni and daughter Ziva enjoying vacation in Thailand. ((Ziva Dhoni/Instagram) )

In another video, MS Dhoni can be seen relaxing in the sea, and he is quickly joined by daughter Ziva.

In several others, Ziva can be seen looking towards the sky as she enjoys a beautiful sunset.

"Beach day," the caption read.

Check out the pictures and video here:

MS Dhoni was recently retained by Chennai Super Kings

Talking about MS Dhoni, the former India captain was recently retained by the Chennai Super Kings as an uncapped player for a price of ₹4 crore.

The other retained players of CSK are Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube and Matheesha Pathirana.

The franchise would now be hoping to make some quality additions to their squad, come the IPL mega auction, which is set to be hosted in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on November 24 and 25.

October 31 was the deadline for all the ten IPL franchises to submit their players retention list. Each team was allowed to retain up to six players, with a maximum of five capped players.

Recently, Dhoni had also talked about extending his playing career, saying he just wants to enjoy whatever cricket is left in him.

"I just want to enjoy whatever last few years of cricket I can play. When you play cricket like a professional sport, it becomes difficult to enjoy it just like a game. That’s what I want to do. It’s not easy. The emotions keep coming, the commitments are there. I want to enjoy the game for the next few years," he said.

"I have to keep myself fit for nine months, so that I can play two and a half months of IPL. You need to plan it out, but at the same time chill a bit," said Dhoni.

In IPL 2024, Dhoni emerged as a six-hitting specialist as he hammered 13 maximums. The right-handed batter faced just 73 balls in the entire tournament.