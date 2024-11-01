'Two seasons back, Dhoni had his worst…': Ponting on CSK's uncapped move; makes 'surprising' claim on Pant, Iyer, Rahul

IPL franchises announced their respective retention lists on Thursday, with Punjab Kings only retaining Prabhsimran Singh and Shashank Singh. The franchise decided to let go of stars like South Africa's Kagiso Rabada, India pacer Arshdeep Singh, England all-rounder Sam Curran. Ricky Ponting made a MS Dhoni prediction.(BCCI/HT COLLAGE)

PBKS will be entering the upcoming auction with a massive purse. Ricky Ponting, who has been appointed as the new PBKS head coach, in a recent interview with The ICC Review spoke about his new job.

"I’m most excited about a new, fresh start. It starts to come together today, with the retention list. It’s well documented as to what I’ve done with Punjab (Kings)," he said.

"We’re only going in with two uncapped players and we’re going into the auction with the biggest purse by a long way. So, we’ve got the ability to put a whole squad of players together."

Ponting also hinted at a completely new brand of cricket for PBKS, stating that there have been changes in the coaching staff as well. "A couple of new coaching staff come in as well (for Punjab Kings). The main and most important thing for me is making this whole franchise different. Making it different from outside, making the results on-field look different," he said.

"I want us to be the most dynamic and most entertaining franchise and group of players in the IPL."

Ponting also expressed his surprise with KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer being released by their respective franchises. "There are a lot of exciting players. So many. I’m a bit surprised with some of the non-Indian retentions if you like, with both Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant being available in the auctions," he said.

"It was a bit surprising, even KL Rahul to a certain degree. It seems like individuals or franchises are busy looking to move in different directions to some of their players."

Ponting felt that teams will need to strategise more properly in the upcoming auction, so that they compose their respective sides properly.

Ricky Ponting makes MS Dhoni prediction

MS Dhoni has been retained by Chennai Super Kings, and Ponting was asked about his prediction for the former India player. "Two seasons back, he had his worst season, but then last year he bounced back to really have some impact on the game. MS Dhoni evolved. I think it might be the same, though they might not look at getting him through the season, maybe resting him for a game or two," he said.

"We shouldn’t forget that he’s been injured over the last couple of seasons, but any team he is going to be in he’ll be a mentor and leader of that group - whether he’s playing or on the sidelines. That’s just who he is. That’s why he’s so important to Chennai, for the leadership he brings, on and off the field," he added.

The majority of players retained were Indians (78.26 percent). Only two teams have retained more than one overseas player; Sunrisers Hyderabad have retained three and Kolkata Knight Riders have retained two.