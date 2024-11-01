Menu Explore
Friday, Nov 01, 2024
Ravindra Jadeja reacts to India losing the plot in last 15 minutes of final session vs New Zealand: 'Unexpected…'

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 01, 2024 07:24 PM IST

India were 78/1 in the final session, and with 15 minutes remaining, they collapsed, losing three wickets including that of Virat Kohli.

It was action-packed on Day 1 of the third and final Test match between India and New Zealand, as Day 1 began on Friday in Mumbai. Daryl Mitchell and Will Young produced gritty knocks to take New Zealand to 235 in 65.4 overs. Mitchell smacked 82 runs off 129 balls, packed with three fours and three sixes. Meanwhile, Young slammed 71 runs off 138 balls, including four fours and two sixes.

New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra and Glenn Phillips celebrate the wicket of India's Virat Kohli.(PTI)

For India's bowling department, Ravindra Jadeja took five wickets, and Washington Sundar bagged four dismissals. In response, India reached 86/4 in 19 overs at Stumps.

Also Read | Virat Kohli shattered, in stunned disbelief after suicidal run-out sums up India's 'harakiri' 15 minutes before stumps

The hosts got a good start but lost captain Rohit Sharma early, who departed for 18 off 18 balls. At one stage, India were 78/1, but with 15 minutes remaining in the final session, it all came crumbling down. First, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal lost his wicket, for 30 off 52 balls. He went for a premeditated sweep against Ajaz Patel, but failed to connect as the ball hit the stumps.

In the next ball, Ajaz struck again, removing nightwatchman Mohammed Siraj for a golden duck. Then Virat Kohli departed for four runs off six balls, adding another setback to India's ambitions. Shubman Gill (31*) and Rishabh Pant (1*) remained unbeaten for India and will resume batting on Day 2. The home side trail by 149 runs.

Ravindra Jadeja reacts to India's collapse

Speaking after the final session, Jadeja was asked about the final 15 minutes, and he even revealed that it was 'unexpected'.

"It was unexpected, miscommunication and misjudgement happens. We are 150 runs behind, small partnerships to take team's total over 230 will be our game-plan," he said.

Jadeja's fifer saw him overtake Zaheer Khan and Ishant Sharma to become India's fifth-highest wicket-taker in Tests. Reacting to that, he said, "I didn't know that. I look at the stats when I am not playing. Good that I'm progressing and taking wickets. You got to mix your pace on this wicket. You can't bowl too slow, there's bounce but not much pace. You got to use your shoulder and get more revs to generate the bounce."

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
