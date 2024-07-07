MS Dhoni gets video-call surprise from Ruturaj Gaikwad after celebrating birthday with Salman Khan

Legendary India cricketer and one of the nation's finest-ever captains across formats, MS Dhoni, on Sunday, turned 43. The only-ever captain in world cricket to win all three ICC trophies in the white-ball format, is currently in Mumbai, attending the family Sangeet celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, and hence celebrates his birthday in the city along with his wife Sakshi, while Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was also present. Dhoni also git a surprise from Chennai Super Kings teammate and captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. Ruturaj Gaikwad's video-call gesture from Zimbabwe for birthday boy MS Dhoni

In a video that went viral on social media, Dhoni is seen cutting the birthday cake in the presence of Sakshi and Salman. Taking to social media, the actor posted a candid picture from Dhoni's cake-cutting ceremony, where Salman is seen looking at Dhoni with a big smile on his face. "Happy Birthday Kaptaan Sahab! @msdhoni," he captioned the post.

Later, Dhoni, amid his midnight celebrations in Mumbai, which also included few of his close friends, received a video-call surprise from Ruturaj, who called all the way from Zimbabwe. Fellow cricketers Tushar Deshpande and Mukesh Kumar was also present in the video call as the trio wished Dhoni on his birthday. The Chennai Super Kings captain later shared a a screenshot of the video call and posted it on Instagram.

Ruturaj is presently in Zimbabwe as part of a new-look Indian T20I side. The Shubman Gill-led side, who are without any of India's T20 World Cup-winning squad members, played against Sikandar Raza and his men at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Saturday in the first of the five-match T20I series.

The right-handed batter, who played at No. 3 for India, incurred a horrible outing as he managed just seven runs in nine balls, in what was a forgettable outing for the Men in Blue. After Ravi Bishnoi's four-fer helped India restrict Zimbabwe to 115 for nine in 20 overs, the visitors crumbled in their first match as reigning T20 World Cup champions, as they were folded for just 102 runs in 19.5 overs.

Ruturaj will be back in action on Sunday with India looking to script a comeback in the second T20I against Zimbabwe at the same venue.